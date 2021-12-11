The Things People Will Do to Get Under Your Skin

Grinding Teeth are Notorious for Making Us Angry With Each Other

Okay, I get it!

I know I’m just an average Joe (umm, Ken), living an average life, in an average town, with an average family. I own the average house, drive an average car, sleep in an average bed, had an average career, and now live an average retired life.

With all of this in mind, how is it I cling to my pet peeves so strongly? The “average” person will tell you they don’t have any specific idiosyncrasies. There’s “nada” chance in Hades they are being honest with themselves.

I’m going to name off some of my pet peeves, incorporate a few from other friends, and family. I will bet a dime to a doughnut you readers will find something that ticks you off! See if any of these make you cringe:

The door left ajar on the freezer, spoiling all the meat inside,

Toilet paper upside down on the roller,

Toilet lid left in the “up” position,

Anyone slurping coffee,

Noisy, crunchy eaters,

Screaming kids in restaurants,

Stomping up and downstairs,

The sound a straw makes at the bottom of an empty drink,

Chalk squeaking on a chalkboard,

Nasal, or monotone voices.

There are TONS more, but space won’t allow me to name them all.

One of my biggest idiosyncrasies is someone “surprising” me. It doesn’t matter if they are in front of me, to the side, or especially in the back of me, I startle terribly.

Another? I hate fireworks and I have always hated sparklers on the 4th of July. That's due to someone handing me the hot end of a used sparkler--my hand is still scarred.

Some idiosyncrasies make absolutely no sense at all. Fans will wear the same clothes they wore the last time their favorite team won. Or, they will sit in the same seat, or close their eyes at critical times during a game.

A friend of mine goes all out! He is an avid fan of the University of Kentucky. On football or basketball game days, he has the same routine: He wears a pair of UK underwear underneath his clothing; then, he eats seven olives before the games start. That not being enough, if UK is behind at halftime, he eats seven more olives, and may throw in a fistful or two of cashews, just for extra support!

Superstitions run deeper with other friends. They go to the extreme of inviting themselves over to wherever they happened to be the last time their team won a big game, even planning on bringing the same dish to munch on. What’s even more amazing? Their friends don’t mind, and even play along with the whole charade! That blows my mind!

While the parents are the ones who initiate these outlandish routines, their kids are just as bad. A couple of my grandsons are nuts about particular pro teams and pro players. That’s not so bad, most kids grow up idolizing “so-and-so” because of “this-or-that.” But, I have noticed a deviation from the norms, recently.

These boys are twins, but they always root for different teams. They each have pro football and pro basketball jerseys of their favorite players. Those must be worn on all game days by both of them, even if one of their teams doesn’t play that day. Sibling rivalry is alive and well.

Funnier still is what happens when their respective team plays the other’s team. Smack talk starts early in the day and continues right up to the start of the game. They each wear their own jersey, and each of them sits in the same spot they sat the last time they watched their team win.

They grieve against each other on every play! They are so competitive about whose team is best that, fatefully, it will break down into a wrestling match, or, even more dramatic, crocodile tears if one team is drubbing the other.

Life is filled with “pet peeves”, and idiosyncrasies. Where they come from, or who thought them up, we will never know. But, for a “people watcher” like me, it sure is entertaining!

