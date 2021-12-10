The Student Loan Forbearance Program Ends January 31st, 2022

Ken

Get Ready to Start Making Your Student Loan Payments Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIuln_0dIxjx3z00
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

The federal student loan forbearance program, administered by the Department of Education, is being discontinued.

The payment suspension, interest-free forbearance program, enacted on March 13th, 2020 by then-President Trump, will expire on January 31st, 2022. That means payments on federal student loans will begin again as soon as February 1, 2022.

President Trump paused all federally-held student loan payments, and set the interest rate to 0%, to help borrowers navigate Covid-19. Policymakers have sought, and been granted under both President Trump and President Biden, three extension periods: from September 30, 2020, to December 31, 2020, January 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and currently January 31, 2022.

Borrowers are wondering whether there might be a fourth payment pause and interest waiver extension. President Biden’s blanket promise of some loan forgiveness might not be approved by then.

A recent survey, conducted by The College Investor, notes that 71% of those borrowers state they are financially ready to start making payments again.

Of those who were surveyed, only 65% say they know what their loan payment is going to be when it begins. A lack of clear communication from the Department of Education around initiating payments again is making borrowers worry about these details, according to the survey.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, known as PSLF, is a program that was created by Congress in 2007 to encourage more college graduates to pursue careers in public service.

It promised that if employees of governments or nonprofit groups made 10 years of monthly payments on their federal student loans, the remainder would be canceled, with certain other restrictions and conditions attached that made it very hard for students to decipher.

On October, 6th, the Education Department temporarily relaxed certain parts of the program to make more borrowers eligible for relief.

As reported by the Associated Press, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said his Department would drop some of the toughest requirements under the HEROES Act of 2003, which allows the Department to waive certain rules due to a national emergency. But, he added, the Department loses that flexibility in October 2022.

President Biden’s administration has vowed to make improvements to the PSLF through a federal rulemaking process. Hearings for that process have already begun. The rulemaking process can sometimes take years to put changes into effect.

It appears there are no permanent quick fixes for those with student loans, unless, of course, bipartisan compromise can be obtained from Congress and the Senate. President Biden campaigned on providing $10,000 in student debt cancellation as coronavirus relief and stimulus, adopting the plan from Senator Elizabeth Warren. Those discussions are continuing.

Meanwhile, those Americans with student debt are left to wonder what their payments will be, how they will be structured, and whether or not any part of their debt will be forgiven.

Thanks for reading this!

For more of my writing, please follow me, here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Student Loans Loan Payments Lo

Comments / 7

Published by

Being a "Lefty," my writing tends to lean a little to the left, but I consider myself an Independent--I'm willing to listen to all sides. Writing gives me a chance to gather my thoughts. All my life I have been a glass-half-full believer.

162 followers

More from Ken

No One Wants To Stick Their Foot in Their Mouth at the Wrong Time

Not being argumentative may change you forever. An important caveat is in order here:While I have extensive experience in “People-Watching”, I am not an expert! The words you are reading are mine and mine alone. My thoughts have been formed by 45 years of deciphering body language and verbal language in sales and service situations. But, that doesn’t make me a take-it-to-the-bank authority on the subject.

Read full story

When and Why “Tomorrow” Is Never a Good Answer

Never put off until tomorrow that which can be done today. “Tomorrow… tomorrow,” I said emphatically. Sheesh, I get so tired of nagging and nitpicking. It’s as if people think they have to force you to do something you already had plans to do… only not on their schedule.

Read full story
3 comments

A Tale of Two Years--Goodbye 2021 Goals, Hello 2022 Goals

Like the tide rushing in to erase this past year, we must all be prepared to welcome 2022 with newfound hope and the promise of better things to come. Every year around this time, we all start pondering what we want to accomplish in the next 365 days or so. We want next year to be different, yet better. Some of us will start making subtle changes to how we think and act, or how we perform at our workplaces.

Read full story

Are you prepared for the wintry cold and flu season?

Do you feel achy, tired, and have a sore throat and stuffed-up nose all of a sudden? Can it be blamed on Fall’s allergy season? Or, could it be something else, like maybe it’s the flu?

Read full story
13 comments

Life’s Most Precious Jewels!

The most prized stone on Earth is the diamond. Its luster, sheen, and even its durability are highly sought qualities in our world of materialism. I think about diamonds in a different context. I consider them the baubles of life, not the true gems they are valued to be by our society.

Read full story

The Things People Will Do to Get Under Your Skin

Grinding Teeth are Notorious for Making Us Angry With Each Other. I know I’m just an average Joe (umm, Ken), living an average life, in an average town, with an average family. I own the average house, drive an average car, sleep in an average bed, had an average career, and now live an average retired life.

Read full story

Adopt the Always-Present Change in Our Lives

Embrace the presence of life’s challenging changes for happiness. There was a time in my teens where I thought I knew everything. There was a time in my 20s when I felt strong and indestructible.

Read full story

Nothing Lasts Forever in Our World

The Senselessness of War — Forever Disappears When We Die. “Falling Away.” by Hammonton Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Autumn brings its aroma to the air we breathe when we open the door each morning these days. It rushes past us, freshening our homes with its scent, reminding us nothing stays the same — nothing lasts forever.

Read full story

Searching for Your Next Best Job in 2022

Criteria you might want to check for on your next employer’s resumé. Yesterday’s Typical Employer question: Can you tell me why there’s an empty space in your employment history?

Read full story
1 comments

Forgiveness is Like Stubbing Your Toe on the Bedpost

After the pain subsides, you can forgive yourself for being clumsy, but you’ll never forget where you stubbed your toe!. Should we forgive a broken heart, a broken promise, or what about a broken trust?

Read full story
2 comments

The Disheveled Reality of Our World

Why climb a mountain looking for food while berries are abundant in the valley below?. Life is hard at times, isn’t it? No one likes hard times, preferring instead to seek out an easier way of doing things.

Read full story

Your New Reality: Stock Investing and Stock Trading are Two Completely Different Worlds

DISCLAIMER: Prior to my retirement, I was an entrepreneur. My business required me to have both Series 6 and 63 Securities licenses The information contained in this article is intended to be informational and is not intended to recommend any certain investment theme or stock in general. Please consult your financial advisor for any questions you may have.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy