Forgiveness is Like Stubbing Your Toe on the Bedpost

After the pain subsides, you can forgive yourself for being clumsy, but you’ll never forget where you stubbed your toe!

Should we forgive a broken heart, a broken promise, or what about a broken trust?

Ah, forgiveness! There’s a terrible word for you. It brings back bad memories for most of us. It means we had to cope with some form of horrible news about someone or something we thought would never be in question.

It was so sacrosanct to us we thought we would never, ever have to confront it.

A tsunami wave just crashed into us without giving us a chance to brace for impact. It tore down all our safeguards, ripping them beyond repair. Then, just as we are righting the ship and getting ready to navigate, we get another bloody punch in the face: Someone wants forgiveness!

There isn’t a soft landing once forgiveness is sought. It slams its entire body weight down on us, usually at the clumsiest of moments. Our minds are still in distress with the bad news, and now someone wants forgiveness?

“How rude,” we say to ourselves, which stokes the flames of our pain even higher.

“What am I, an emotionless stone? Someone to be stomped on, sullied with dirt, then thrown into a washing machine for cleansing, as if nothing has happened?” we ask.

Still feeling pinned under the weight of the slight, our minds begin dealing with each of the parameters needed for us to accept this plea for forgiveness. We search for reasons why this or that happened, not that it matters.

Whatever reason there was, we are now face-to-face with a new reality. How do we act moving forward? How do we react?

Unfortunately, no one is perfect, so we should “put it behind us and continue our lives having learned a burning lesson,” we tell ourselves. That would be the most intelligent, grown-up way of handling this situation.

Sometimes, the answers are obvious, sometimes, not so much. No two people are alike, and no two sets of circumstances are the same, so actions and reactions cover a wide range of resolutions, none of which are ever perfect.

When we need to realign our thoughts and actions to our new reality, we make internal and external concessions to ourselves. We have to reconstruct our definitions of various emotions: love, trust, faith, and hope, among others. But, then we also must establish new safeguards for our inner emotional well-being.

Outwardly, we may add the ill-feeling of wariness, creating a new category to coping with these situations moving forward.

“He that deceives me once, it is his fault; but if twice, it is my fault”--The Court and Character of King James, Anthony Weldon, 1650

Although it offers small compensation for the pain we endured, it helps persuade us to allow someone or something to remain in our presence. It may help us restore dignity to our core inner beliefs. It surely helps us assuage our desire to lash out at the cause of our pain.

No matter how the harm happened, whether intentionally inflicted or perhaps inadvertently caused, the ramifications are left to each of us to justify. We have the power to change our lives forever. Forgiveness is never easy!

