Are you prepared for the wintry cold and flu season?

Ken

It's That Time of the Year Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFhaO_0dIk04X400
Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

Do you feel achy, tired, and have a sore throat and stuffed-up nose all of a sudden? Can it be blamed on Fall’s allergy season? Or, could it be something else, like maybe it’s the flu?

I’m not talking about COVID-19 here, either. I’m talking about the common cold and flu symptoms we’ve become used to experiencing as we get near old man winter.

I read an interesting online article recently at FamilyFeatures.com, titled “Managing Cold and Flu Season” that highlighted practical tips to help avoid the flu:

“As temperatures drop, the risk of illness — including cold and flu — rises. While there’s no way to ensure you and your family members won’t get sick, there are steps you can take to reduce the chances. A random, double-opt-in OnePoll survey of 2,005 Americans commissioned by Mucinex found sore throat pain to be one of the most debilitating symptoms along with fever and headaches. — FamilyFeatures.com.

The flu spreads differently than colds and can be transmitted before symptoms even arise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people older than 6 months of age get the influenza vaccine, or flu shot, annually to help protect against the strains of flu expected to be the most common during the current flu season.

Beyond the obvious annual flu shot, here are some additional tips and techniques that may help you avoid the flu:

  • Practice Self-Care
  • Stock Your Medicine Cabinet
  • Disinfect Household Surfaces
  • Remember Healthy Habits
  • Have a Plan for Sick Days

Practice Self-Care

Although important year-round, maintaining regular self-care practices can go a long way toward maintaining your health during cold and flu season. Eating a well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can help strengthen your immune system, as can working out moderately each day.

Regular exercise also helps reduce inflammation. In addition, proper hydration can help maintain many important body functions, and getting the National Sleep Foundation recommended 7–9 hours of sleep can help keep antibodies strong and build a defense against illnesses.

Stock Your Medicine Cabinet

Take inventory of your medicine cabinet, get rid of any expired medicines, and make note of any you need to replace and replenish. Make sure you have pain relievers, fever reducers, decongestants, antihistamines, and cough syrups that can be used to help fight cold and flu symptoms.

In addition, think about other supplies you may need to have on hand, such as tissues, cough drops, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, a thermometer, and a humidifier.

Disinfect Household Surfaces

Cold and flu viruses can live outside the human body on hard, non-porous surfaces such as metal, plastic, and wood for hours, and sometimes even days. Regularly cleaning often-touched household surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, remote controls, faucet handles, and countertops with a disinfectant spray or wipe can help kill germs that cause the viruses.

Remember Healthy Habits

One of the easiest ways to help avoid getting sick is to practice proper hygiene. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible, as these are areas where cold and flu germs can most easily gain entry into your system.

Remember to cough and sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow if a tissue is not readily available. Frequently wash your hands with warm water and anti-bacterial soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and after touching surfaces in public places.

Have a Plan for Sick Days

During cold and flu season, you or one of your family members may become ill and need to miss work or school. If you typically work in an office space, check to see if working remotely is possible and verify your office’s policies about sick time. Saving sick time or a couple of vacation days for the season can help avoid having to take unpaid time off if you need to stay home for any reason.”

There you have it… six tips to help keep you healthy throughout the doldrums of winter. I hope this helps you maintain an active and healthy holiday season.

Thanks for reading this!

For more of my writing, please follow me. I'd appreciate your support.

