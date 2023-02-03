Has Black History Become Mostly Criminal Behaviors In Black Communities?

Will current Negro society be useful for positively influencing the next generations?



By: Saint Ajabel of Kemetian Church Of Krsts



"There's an opposite to déjà vu. They call it jamais vu. It's when you meet the same people or visit places, again, and again, but each time is the first. Everybody is always a stranger. Nothing is ever familiar." - Chuck Palahniuk



A time that future inhabitants of a nation review to remember, mimic, or use as a model for children. Is deja vu in the actions of negro communities a repeat of what would be considered savage or animalistic behaviors that cause suffering by selfish criminal actions? The negro history in the United States seems to be a continual episode of jamais vu. The same ideas or stories taught repeatedly to new students everyday, and or year. The crime in the neighborhoods, cities, and states across the country are developing new stories for the near future of negro history in the United States. Although the month of February has been declared national black history month; the history that is mostly taught is within the boundary of the United States. As of February 2023, a new case that will be added to the history of the negro is the Tyre Nichols incident. Horrific audio visual media has shown law enforcement beating the Memphis, Tennessee native while he cries out for his mother, says Phil Helsel, Doha Madani, and Marlene Lenthang of NBC News Media Network. According to Everytown Research & Policy Negro Americans in urban societies make up 68% of homicide victims. The historical experiences, and behaviors in America for Negros, and or African Americans has mostly been, and continues to be traumatic, and violent, says the Mental Health Of America Organization. Is it possible for more good outcomes by purpose in actions can cause an influence for a productive future? In the words of English clergyman Thomas Fuller, "seeing is believing, but feeling is the truth." A child may see or hear the actions of Booker T. Washington, but in his or her daily life they could feel constant experiences of tragedy.

Future of Black History Photo by {CCA} Naassom Azevedo