Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas are a healthier version of deep-fried burritos or taquitos. You won't even suspect these chimichangas have been prepared in your air fryer instead of fried.

Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas Photo by Kelly Reci

They require just a few minutes in the air fryer, then you can enjoy them warm from the air fryer or save them for later in the refrigerator! These strawberry chimichangas are perfect as an appetizer or as a dessert too!

A beautiful presentation without the fuss of making everything from scratch! This recipe is very simple, with just a couple of steps and a little bit of prep time.

Why You’ll Love These Strawberry Chimichangas

The ingredients are simple to come by.

Ideal for a family bonding activity that is both creative and fun.

A fun way to have an appetizer, snack, or even dessert.

Can be served for various occasions.

The ingredients are easy to find.

The recipe is easy to follow.

Equipment Needed to Make Strawberry Chimichangas

Air Fryer

Mixing Bowl

Toothpicks

Ingredients For Your Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas

Burrito Sized Tortilla

Whipped Cream Cheese

Vanilla Extract

Sliced Strawberries

Greek Yogurt

Brown Sugar

Melted Butter

How To Make Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas

Step 1: Mix It All

Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine sliced strawberries, whipped cream cheese, vanilla extract, and Greek yogurt.

Step 2: Lather and Roll

Divide the strawberry mixture between the 6 tortillas and place it in the center of each tortilla. Roll up the tortillas using the toothpicks to hold them together.

Step 3: Air Fry, Serve and Enjoy

Lightly coat with melted butter and place in the air fryer. Air fry for 5 minutes or until the tortillas have turned golden brown.

Remove the toothpicks. Roll each of the chimichangas in brown sugar.

Serve and enjoy.

What to Serve with Your Strawberry Chimichangas

Sides

These Strawberry Chimichangas are a perfect appetizer or snack. It is easy to prepare, which makes it ideal for serving for any occasion.

Desserts

Strawberry Chimichangas can be the perfect dessert to serve on any occasion.

Cocktails

This recipe is a popular option to go well with any cocktail.

Popular Substitutions & Additions

These strawberry chimichangas are the perfect treat to whip up when you have extra time. They’re the perfect dessert or snack.

Here are some helpful tips:

Don't stuff the tortillas too much. Overstuffed tortillas will spray all over your air fryer; less is more in this case.

When you put the chimichangas in the air fryer basket, spray them with cooking spray.

Roll the tortillas slowly and carefully – you want them as tightly rolled as possible without any filling escaping.

Also, we kept it simple for this recipe post, but you can totally jazz it up if you're making this dessert for a special occasion! Here are a few of our favorites:

Drizzle with chocolate syrup to finish.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Serve with extra sliced strawberries on top.

Replace the brown sugar with cinnamon sugar.

How To Store Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas

Best Way To Store Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas Leftover

Store them in an airtight container or wrap them tightly with plastic wrap.

How Long Will Air Fryer Strawberry Chimichangas Last In the Fridge?

These Strawberry Chimichangas can be kept in the fridge for up to 2 to 3 days.

Can I Freeze Strawberry Chimichangas

It is not recommended to freeze Air Fryer Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichangas because the cheesecake filling will absorb moisture during the freezing process and become runny. If you want to freeze them, do so after they've cooled from the air fryer and without rolling them in cinnamon and sugar.

Can I Reheat Air Fryer Ravioli

Preheat the air fryer to 350°F. Cook for 5 minutes and check to see if they are done, if not, cook for another minute.

Strawberry Chimichangas FAQs

Can you prepare them in advance?

Yes. It is best to serve this right away, but if you make it ahead of time, make the recipe completely and store it in the fridge for up to three days.

To crisp them up again, air fry them for a minute and then roll them in brown sugar once more.

Can I bake them in the oven?

Yes, these can be baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Before baking, brush with oil and sprinkle with sugar.

If you don't have an air fryer and don't want to deal with deep frying, baking will give you the crisp you want.

Can I use frozen strawberries?

Yes, for this recipe, if fresh hulled and sliced strawberries are not available, frozen is your only option, thaw completely before using.

Do I need to keep tortillas at room temperature?

Yes. To avoid cracking when rolling, keep tortillas at room temperature or warm.

Is there any way to stick up the sugar?

Yes. If the brown sugar isn't sticking to the tortillas, spray with oil or brush lightly with melted butter or coconut oil while they're still warm.

