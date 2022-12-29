Tips For Visiting The Island Of Curacao

The beautiful island known as Curacao island is situated outside of the hurricane belt weather, and hence, the atmosphere of this island is sunny and warm.

This island is an autonomous country located within the Dutch kingdom; hence, you will get to enjoy that specific European flair within this eye-catching island.

Both the people and beaches of this island will attract you again and again. It is a great destination for different types of travelers.

You can visit here with your families, girlfriends, friends, group trips, and many more, and can enjoy different types of beaches, activities, and many other things.

So, if you are thinking about visiting this place at least once in your lifetime, then here are several important tips for you, along with important pieces of information regarding rental cars in Curacao.

Photo by Kelly Reci

What is the location of Curacao?

This beautiful Curacao island is situated in the southern Caribbean Sea and between the islands of Bonaire and Aruba.

It is 40 miles north of Venezuela. All these three islands are also known as ABC islands: Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

Visitors can board direct flights from the USA or even have a connection to reach Curacao island. Curacao is located outside of the storm belt, so you will get to enjoy the driest and most sunny climate with less rainfall.

On this island, you can even notice desert-like vegetation. This place is full of cacti, and hence, you can enjoy cactus soup whenever you want.

You can opt for rental cars in Curacao to explore this beautiful island in the best way possible.

When is the best time to visit Curacao island?

Usually, no time is bad for visiting Curacao island because here you can get to enjoy sunny weather all year round.

However, you may face the risk of some light rain in the months of October to December, though here, the rainfall is much less than in the other Caribbean islands.

The time with the least rainfall is from the months of February to June. Also, remember to carry your hat because the island of Curacao is a windy place that will cool you off at the beach.

Places you should visit in Curacao

The beaches in Curacao will definitely blow you away. This perfect travel destination has about 40 beaches with its own special characteristics.

Almost all those beaches are protected by coves and cliffs. These beaches have amazing diving spots and snorkeling parts where you can enjoy your sea life to its fullest.

Playa Kenepa

It is the largest beach on Curacao and can offer a natural, relaxed feel to its visitors. This beach is one of the most popular places amongst the locals. Thus, Playa Kenepa beach gets busy all the time and even has free admission.

Cas Abao

This is another very popular beach on Curacao island that has a large stretch of white sand connecting to crystal clear water. This beach is a perfect place for swimmers.

Playa Porto Marie

This is a beach in Curacao island that has clear waters and soft sand. However, what make this beach really unique is the roaming wild pigs in the late afternoon.

Photo by Kelly Reci

How to visit Curacao island?

Depending on where you are staying or how many people are with you, there are several ways to get around Curacao island.

To explore the beautiful places in Curacao, you should opt for rental cars in Curacao.

You can rent a taxi, bus, or car per your needs. If you wish to visit one of the many beautiful Curacao beaches, opting for rental cars in Curacao is the best option.

Renting a taxi from your hotel to a popular beach in Curacao will cost you a lot more than renting a car for the entire day.

Hence, whenever you need to visit the beautiful beaches in Curacao island, you should always trust rental cars in Curacao.

Original Post seen on Kelly's Thoughts On Things.