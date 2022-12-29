If you're looking for a winter escape, consider visiting one of America's National Parks. Each offers its own unique beauty and charm, and with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in December, they're perfect for a quick getaway. Here are our top five National Parks to Visit in December.

Photo by Kelly Reci

Are you looking for a fun spot to travel to during the month of December?

National parks are beautiful and exciting destinations to visit throughout the winter months.

Visiting a national park is a great option to escape the cold of winter and enjoy warmer temperatures.

Are you ready to combine your love of the outdoors with a little snow?

We’ve included national parks that are both beautiful in winter and still accessible for exploration.

Keep reading to find out which of the national parks you should visit during your winter vacation.

The Best National Parks to Visit in December in the Southern United States

Everglades National Park: Florida

This national park is the third largest in the lower 48.

Most of the park is accessible by boat, and there are also plenty of things to see and do here by foot, bicycle, car, and watercraft.

December is an awesome time to visit the Everglades because it’s the least humid and coolest time of the year.

Be aware that this World Heritage Site’s visitor counts peak for the week between Christmas and New Year.

Besides the comfortability factor, December is the season for both manatee and bird migration.

In addition, the dry season means you can view the wildlife when they gather around watering holes.

As one of the world’s biosphere reserves , this national park offers a brilliant opportunity to view and explore wildlife in a vital ecosystem. December is the best time to do it.

Things to do:

Take an airboat tour to see the best of the Everglades.

to see the best of the Everglades. Walk the short and accessible Anhinga Trail to view assorted waterfowl.

to view assorted waterfowl. Take the 10,000 Islands Tour to view dolphins, manatees, and other natural creatures.

Visiting Tips: Wear repellent and sunscreen. There are biting flies, especially around areas of water.

These are not repelled by bug spray, so dress accordingly.

Make sure you have plenty of gas because there are long stretches without gas stations.

The Best National Parks to Visit in December to Escape the Midwest Cold

Gateway Arch National Park: Missouri

Gateway Arch is the smallest national park, but it is home to the largest arch in the world.

Take the tram to the top of the Western Hemisphere’s highest man-made structure.

One of the benefits of visiting here in December is that you can enjoy the spectacular St. Louis holiday light shows.

In addition, visitors can learn about America’s westward expansion at the museum here.

The attractions at Gateway National Park are indoors, so this park is perfect to enjoy during the colder winter months.

Things to do:

Take the tram up to the top of the Gateway Arch.

Discover 200 years of US history at the museum in the Gateway Arch visitors center.

in the Gateway Arch visitors center. Check out the aquarium and other attractions at the nearby Union Station .

Visiting Tips: Reserving tram tickets and a parking spot before your visit is advised

Check here to get the most updated information for all the Gateway Arch National Park places to visit.

The Most Beautiful Parks to Discover in December in America’s Southwest

White Sands National Park: New Mexico

Experience a surreal landscape of mild temperatures and white dunes set against a cobalt blue sky as a welcome escape from December’s frigid temperatures.

White Sands is one of the nation’s newer parks; it became a national park in 2019.

This park is one of the less-visited and smaller of the national parks.

In a single day, you may see the exhibits at the visitor center, hike the trails , and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Things to do:

Take a ranger-led Sunset Stroll tour.

Explore the scenic Dunes Drive.

Sand-sled down the crystalline gypsum dunes.

Visiting Tips: Bring water, snacks, sunscreen, and repellent, and make sure your vehicle has plenty of gas.

The American West’s Prettiest Park to Discover in December

Arches National Park: Utah

This national park is unique because it features about two thousand rock arches, including the famous “Delicate Arch.”

The Delicate Arch, which appears on Utah's license plate, is also a popular photographic subject.

By visiting this park in December, you can avoid the traffic jams and crowds that occur during the summer months.

This winter attraction does periodically have minor road closures and slippery trail sections.

However, Arches National Park is considered mild in the winter, with typical temperatures ranging from twenty to forty degrees.

There is plenty to experience in this surreal landscape in winter, with the bonus of exploring it without being surrounded by people.

Things to do:

Capture photos of the canyon landscape and Delicate Arch at sunrise and sunset.

Stargaze at any of the evening designations of this International Dark Sky Park.

Take the 25-mile Scenic Drive road to see and explore the best areas of arches.

Visiting Tips: Check road conditions and the weather before you go.

Visit any week in December except between Christmas and New Year’s to avoid crowds and typical snowfall times.

Stay Warm this Winter by Visiting This West Coast National Park

Death Valley National Park: California/Nevada

Even though winter is the high season for Death Valley National Park, it is never crowded like other national parks.

One reason for this is that Death Valley is the largest national park in the lower 48 states.

Death Valley is also a remote and underrated national park.

Many national park lovers sing the praises of this park.

As one of the hottest places on the planet, December is the ideal time to visit here.

Death Valley offers its visitors the chance to explore an eerie and mystical landscape.

Visiting this national park with its hundred-foot sand dunes, beehive kilns, and iconic salt flat badlands is an experience of a lifetime.

Chill out, camp, and enjoy the dramatic expanse of this otherworldly landscape straight out of a Star Wars movie.

Things to do:

Take selfies against the famous backdrop of Zabriskie Point and the Badlands Basin salt flats.

Take the scenic Artists Drive to the vista point at Artists Palette.

Off the beaten path: Take the dirt road to Darwin Falls, Death Valley’s year-round waterfall oasis.

Visiting Tips: Make lodging reservations as far in advance as possible. Wear layers and plan to visit in December before the Christmas holiday.

If you're looking for a winter getaway , consider one of these five beautiful national parks.

Each offers its own unique charm and is worth exploring during the holiday season.

No matter which park you choose, be sure to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds you and create some unforgettable memories with your friends and family .

