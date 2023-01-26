Have Your Say: "Denver is not full." Is there room for more housing?

DENVER, COLORADO: Let's talk about new housing in Denver

Here's what you need to know in brief:

In his State of the State address, Polis talked about increased housing.

Is Denver full? Residents are conflicted about it

There is a new bill proposed on rental control

Do we need more houses in Denver? Photo by Image by Chris from Pixabay

More housing, cheaper housing

in his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about plans for new houses being built in Colorado that are more affordable and face less red tape in the building process.

"We need more housing now!" said Polis.

Some Denver residents agree, saying space needs to be made for everyone who wants to live in Denver.

Others believe there is enough housing, but it's being used for short-term rentals and limiting what's available long-term.

Others worry the water supply won't cope with more housing.

Does Denver need a change in policy then rather than new housing?

Will the new proposed rental control laws change things?

Currently, there is no control on rent:

"In Colorado, landlords can raise the rent by any amount that they wish. There is no legal limit or cap on the amount of a rent increase."-Property Management

On Monday, lawmakers signed a proposal for a new bill that would control rent in some states, including Denver.

“This is not just a Denver problem... The rent is too high in Colorado, and that’s not just for essential service workers,” state Rep. Javier Mabrey said.

Polis may not be supportive of the bill. It is a hotly debated idea that many say actually scares off landlords and limits the supply of rentals.

In a statement, Polis’ office said he was “skeptical that rent control will create more housing stock, and locations with these policies often have the unintended consequences of higher rent." --CPR

