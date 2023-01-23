Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to know

AURORA: Let's talk about the brand new Recreation Center

The new center is 77,000-square-feet.

It officially opened on the 17th but will have a ceremony on Tuesday.

There is a Fieldhouse and a Pool.

Have you been to see it yet? What did you think?

Photo by Image by Lex Baev from Pixabay

Details of the Opening Ceremony

Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opening ceremony

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Time: 3:30-5:30 p.m

What: Officials with the City of Aurora will hold a grand opening ceremony

Where: 25400 East Alexander Drive.

“After an extensive community engagement process, the feedback received guided the creation of this exceptional facility,” Aurora Parks and Recreation director Brooke Bell said in a statement. “We look forward to the community enjoying the space they helped envision for years to come.” --Sentinel

New Fieldhouse

The new indoor field has been set up for Adult Soccer Leagues and for Aurora residents to hire.

Adult Indoor Soccer Leagues are played 6 v 6 (5 players, 1 goalie) with Indoor Field House-specific rules. All players must be 18 when they start playing. Teams participate for fun and competition but understand that winning isn't the entire purpose of the game.--Aurora Government official website

Southeast Indoor Pool

The pool is set up to cater for adult swimmers and families.

There is a:

18+ times for adult swimmers who want to do laps, river walk or leisure swim.

Lazy river, leisure pool and waterslide

hot tub and whirlpool

The pool will also have swimming lessons, aqua fit classes, aqua zumba, and river flow classes for cardio.

They offer 15-minute swimming assessments for parents who want to find out what level their child is swimming at.

What do you think of the new center? Did they include everything you think Aurora needs?