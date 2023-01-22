Have your say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?

COLORADO: Let's talk about the impact of banning assault weapons.

Three lawmakers in Colorado have proposed a bill which would ban assault weapons

People agree on gun policies more than we might expect

Proposed bill to ban weapons

As a response to mass shootings in Colorado, 3 democratic lawmakers have developed a plan, the first step being a proposed ban of "assault weapons" in Colorado.

It may end up being less straightforward than a blanket ban on various guns.

For example, in Denver (where gun laws are different than the rest of Colorado currently) a rifle such as an AR-15 is okay to own but becomes illegal if you buy a magazine that fits the gun and holds more than 15 rounds.

"many assault weapons are now allowed in Denver, except for those with a high capacity magazine of 15 rounds or more. This means that an AR15 with a 14 round magazine is not considered an assault weapon under Denver's ordinance. However, if the same rifle had 16 or more rounds in it, it would be considered an assault weapon." --ORRlaw

Gun owners and non-gun owners agree

We always imagine gun owners and non-gun owners disagree with each other.

But according to John Hopkins Research Center, gun owners and non-gun owners generally agree on gun policies. In a 2017 poll:

the majority of respondents supported gun restrictions or regulations, including requiring a background check on every gun sale (universal background check) and prohibiting a person subject to a temporary domestic violence restraining order from having a gun for the duration of the order.

What we disagree on more is what solution is the right one for preventing mass shootings.

Is it gun control or something else?

