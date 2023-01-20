Where did Colorado rank in US Binge Drinking? You might be surprised.

Alcohol causes more than 1,800 deaths in Colorado every year according to the Binge drinking report.

"amounting to about 30 years of potential life lost per alcohol-attributed death."--Binge Drinking in Colorado Adults Report

Do we have a drinking problem in Colorado?

Binge drinkers are mostly white men. Photo by By Rawpixel.com

According to the report:

62% of Colorado adults reported current drinking (consuming at least one alcoholic drink in the past 30 days) and 20% reported at least one occasion of binge drinking in the past 30 days.

Binge drinking is less than you might think.

Just 4 or more drinks for women and 5 or more for men.

Who are our binge drinkers?

The greatest percentage of Binge drinkers in 2018 in Colorado were:

white (74.2%),

male (64.7%),

between 25 and 34 years old (32.4%).

had greater than a high school degree (69.8%),

had an annual household income greater than $75,000 (46.4%),

lived in urban areas (87.1%).

Drinking is a popular hobby in Colorado among men especially.

Do you think it's changed much?

Colorado had the 10th highest binge drinking rate in the country in 2022.

Although those aged 35 and older and males are more likely to engage in binge drinking, recent figures show around 1 in 3 young people report doing so recently. --The Hill

And many people say Colorado's drinking problem is causing more issues than marijuana.

Some companies are recognizing there's a problem and creating alcohol-free alternatives.

Like Ceria Brewing Company based in Colorado which makes alcohol-free beers.

You have to ask, if there are good alcohol-free alternatives, are people drinking for the taste or to get wasted?

Have your say about your community.

Tell us your thoughts on Colorado's drinking in the comments.

And share this story so others can join in.