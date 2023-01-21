Marijuana Sellers may need $100,000 injury insurance. Will it reduce sales in Colorado?

A new bill will make marijuana business owners job a little harder.

The "Colorado Legislature would require marijuana business owners to prove they have enough insurance coverage to handle $100,000 in injury claims connected to dispensary products." according to Westword.

Senator Robert Rodriguez introduced the Senate Bill 23-045 bill on January 12.

Sellers will need injury insurance under new bill. Photo by By jdoms

What kind of injuries might be caused?

Marijuana, like other food and organic products, can get contaminated.

Six stores were found to have sold Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) that "contained levels of contaminants above acceptable limits for Total Yeast and Mold"--health and safety advisory report Jan 5, 2023.

Mold and other contaminants causing health issues could lead to claims.

In July last year, a herbal extract mixed in with Marijuana edibles were found to be linked to potential liver damage.

(It) has been linked to such liver conditions as acute hepatitis. Most people recover from the condition, research shows, but there is a risk of chronic injury, infection and even mortality in rare cases. --Westword

Injuries are also caused when people work or drive while high.

Would these types of marijuana-related injuries be able to be claimed for?

