Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?

Finding a cheap house isn't easy.

In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing.

"Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.

Polis talked about plans for new houses being built in Colorado that are more affordable and face less red tape in the building process.

"We need more housing now!" said Polis.

Do you agree?

Where should we build these new houses? Photo by By Tomasz Zajda

Heading for California Prices?

Our average price of a single-family home in Colorado averaged a steep $677,793 in September 2022.

If we look at California as a comparison: the statewide median home price was $777,500.

"We are not California, we are COLORADO!" said Polis.

He wants to see a Colorado where housing is affordable even for first home owners.

"The people of Colorado expect us to deliver on making housing more affordable."

Is that what we expect?

New building techniques

Polis is looking into new techniques for cheaper builds.

Fading West can build a home in 18 days!

Modular homes are a new, faster, cheaper way to build houses.

Would you like to live in one?

We want to hear your thoughts

What do you think about the price of housing in Colorado? Is it harder than it used to be to find a good home?

Polis talked about "wealth building". What do you think of that?

Where should the new affordable homes be built in Colorado?