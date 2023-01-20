Denver is Composting. Should it be illegal to food throw food in landfill now?

Composting bins are being rolled out for Denver residents this summer, so is it time to make throwing food into the landfill illegal?

It is in other places. Six states in the US already prohibit sending your food waste to the landfills: California, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont.

What should we do with Denver's food waste Photo by By gpointstudio

New Waste Management

In Jan 2023, better waste systems are becoming a reality for 180,000 homes in Denver. Recycling has started this month.

30,000 homes are already using composting services in Denver.

Weekly compost collection will continue for all existing compost customers. The roll out of weekly compost collection to new customers begins summer 2023."--Denver Council Website

We throw away the equivalent of 1 pound of food per person every single day in the U.S. All of that contributes to our growing landfills and greenhouse gases.

Composting is a good start Photo by Foerster, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Much of what we throw away is actually perfectly good food. As the Vermont State website explains:

"In 2010 an estimated 133 billion pounds of food never was eaten."

Compost services in Denver are a good start

70% of residents voted for better, more sustainable waste management. Sustainability is something we clearly care about.

"By adding compost collection, Denver can reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill by as much as 50 percent" Denver City and County website

Do we need to do more?

Illegal Landfill Waste

When food ends up in landfill, it decomposes without oxygen, and as a result, it releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas. --Love Food, Hate Waste

If Colorado followed the six other states where food waste is illegal, what would that mean for us?

Should it only be illegal for restaurants and retailers?

Does it matter much if we compost or don't?

What should the fine be if it does become illegal?

What do you think?

