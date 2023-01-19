Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?

Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado.

His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life."

A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.

But are they just nice words or is there action behind them?

Jared Polis shares a vision of a "Colorado for all"

Many Colorado residents are feeling the pressure

With egg and other food item shortages, increasing fuel prices, crime problems, and a long snowy winter, many Colorado residents are feeling the strain.

In his speech, Polis acknowledged that Colorado residents want practical solutions and real results.

"Here in Colorado we have our own unique way of doing things: we're bold, we're innovative, we're results driven.." --Polis, inauguration speech 2023

And promised to:

"help people hold onto more of their hard earned money."

He talked about practical solutions for:

rising cost of living,

safe communities,

good schools,

affordable health care,

affordable housing

clean air and climate goals

protecting national treasures

preventing crime

freedom to forge your own path without the government telling you how to life.

Two actions he shared in his speech were:

100% powered by renewable energy by 2040

free preschool for every family by fall 2023.

It will be interesting to see what other specific actions and plans he has to meet his lofty goals.

We won't have to wait long see exactly what a thriving Colorado means for Polis this term. He'll announce specifics in his State of the State speech Tuesday 17.

