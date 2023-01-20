Eggs are too expensive in Colorado. Would you use these alternatives?

Unless you have chickens at home, or a neighbor willing to share, making your favorite meals during the current egg shortage can be tough.

Time for an egg boycott? Photo by By Wayhome Studio

Restaurants around Colorado are finding the same problem. Is your favorite off the menu?

Time for restaurant chef's (and at home chefs!) to get creative.

Mashed Potato

As @snap2save suggests Mashed Potatoes can work in place of eggs in your cooking and baking.

When you need things to bind, like meat patties, potatoes do the job nicely.

The mild flavor of mashed potatoes means it won't dominate the rest of the ingredients.

Tofu to Apple Sauce

There are many other plant-based egg alternatives that vegans have been using for years.

We don't have to reinvent the wheel here!

Tofu, apple sauce, pumpkin puree, mashed banana, flax seeds and soaked chia seeds all work well.

As @brundebroady points out we can use tofu,

They also offer us a handy Kitchen tip:

Kitchen Tip 💡 The fewer the eggs needed, the easier it is to substitute them. Also, if you're baking with these substitutes, add baking powder to help the batter rise and add a nice texture to the final product 😋 --@brundebroady

We want to hear your thoughts

What are your thoughts on using egg alternatives? Will you give some of these a go?

Do you have any suggestions for egg alternatives? What have you tried?

Are you worried about the egg shortage? What have you had to change?

Leave a comment and let us know. Remember to share this story so others can join the conversation.