Dog's life saved by generous Denver residents

Animal shelters saving lives with the help of Denver residents. Photo by By hedgehog94

Denver is full of animal lovers!

Thanks to donations from Denver residents, a dog who was stabbed by its owner has been saved and adopted out to a new loving home.

The life-saving surgery was done by the vet team at Foothills Animal Shelter and cost around $3,000.

The donations came through the Denver7 Give Foundation and viewers sent in more than enough to cover the surgery after the story ran early this year.

“It's just nice to know that people care, because I think sometimes it's easy to think that no one cares when you see how sad it can get," Chelsea Rodgers, the Shelter Services Coordinator at Foothills Animal Shelter told Denver7.

The dog, named Esme, has now been adopted out to a loving home and will be monitored to make sure she continues to do well.

“The good just absolutely outweighs it. I meet some of the nicest people just doing adoptions. These people truly care about these animals and what's going on.” --Rodgers.

Want to be a part of it?

You can support with donations or adopt dogs, cats, and small pets from Foothills Animal Shelter.

They are offering $101 off adoption fees on Jan 17th so it's the perfect time to adopt.

If dogs and cats are out, consider a smaller friend

You can find a wide variety of small animals at the shelter, such as fish, birds, turtles, snakes, rabbits, hamsters, roosters and many others according to their adoption site.

Like this gorgeous Guinea pig, Ginger:

Ginger is one of the small animals up for adoption. Photo by Foothills Animal Shelter

Your thoughts?

Had you heard about Esme and her story?

What do your pets mean to you? Are you keen to adopt more pets?

Let us know in the comments and share this story to help Foothills Animal Shelter save more animals.