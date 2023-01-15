Denver, CO

Here's all the Denver closures and events you need to know for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Kelly E.

Jan 16th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and some places around Denver City will be closed to mark the day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Colorado

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is commemorated in The Mile High City every January with what has grown to be one of the largest MLK Jr. Day celebrations in the U.S. — even larger than that of Washington, D.C.! --Denver official website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bb0yc_0kFhWbWq00
MLK jr. Day is Jan 16.Photo byPublic domain, via Wikimedia Commons

What's closed?

Most city offices will be closed on Jan 16th, as announced on the official Twitter of the City and County of Denver.

This includes:

  • public libraries, offices, and nonessential services such as the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
  • The courthouses are also closed.
  • Most banks are closed.
  • There will be no US postal service running on Monday.
  • Some shops, mostly the larger chains, will remain open while other small local Denver businesses may decide to close. Check before you head out if you were planning on going to a particular restaurant or shop.

What's on for the day?

MLK Jr. day is considered a day of service rather than a holiday. Come join the parade and the park clean up afterwards

The march and parade will be held at:

City Park
9:30 a.m. – Program commences
10:30 a.m. – Laying of the wreath
10:45 a.m. – Step off to downtown

Civic Center Park
Noon to 1 p.m. – Entertainment, awards and celebration
1 p.m. – Help clean up at the park or head out to other Dr. King service projects

There will also be a historic bike ride tour and other events around Denver. Check the Denver website for more details.

Will you be heading down for the parade and march? Let us know in the comments and share this story so others can join in.

