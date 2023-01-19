Recycling and compost bins coming to 180,000 Denver homes. Will you use them?

Denver wide recycling will begin this month. Photo by By Hero Images/Hero Images

Denver residents asked for better recycling and composting options and in Jan 2023 that wish is becoming reality for 180,000 homes.

Recycling has started this month and composting services will arrive in Summer.

According to the official Twitter for the City and County of Denver, 70% of voters approved the Waste No More ballot initiative.

Innovations being put in place

New drivers

New Trucks

Data collection and performance monitoring to make sure it's efficient.

But what if your bins haven't arrived yet?

Customers get a credit while they wait for their recycling and composting bins to arrive. You can also divert more of your trash while you wait.

It will take a while to adjust to separating our waste, washing out recycling, and sorting trash into the right bin. But soon it will become second nature.

Part of a wider vision

The recycling and composting services are part of a wider vision for Denver city and county to be more sustainable.

Landfill isn't a sustainable option and the more we can divert away from the landfill the better.

Recycling and composting is a good start towards becoming more sustainable, but is it enough?

What are your thoughts?

Do you already recycle and compost? Has your recycling bin arrived yet?

Is this a good initiative from the council or do you think the issue is a wider one? Are we producing too much waste in the first place? What else would you like to see the council do in Denver?

What do you think? Let us know in the comments and share this story so others can join in the conversation.