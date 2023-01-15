Denver snow is almost a record. Will it hit 21 days?

Chilly nights in Denver, Colorado. Photo by By Kit Leong

Are you sick of the snow yet? Well, in a few days we will reach a number for the record books.

Denver has had 17 days so far with 1 inch or more of snow on the ground--just 4 more days (21 total) and it will be in the top 20.

Denver reached a whopping 63 consecutive days of snow over an inch back in Jan 1984.

There's a chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday. But will it stick around for the record? Probably. There's more to come later in the week.

While it's here, some people have been making the most of it.

❄️When life gives you over 10 inches of unexpected snow... we play! @denverunionstation

Or taking the chance to capture beautiful shots of nature's art like @greeblehaus, imagining shapes within the snowy branches.

Even some of our furry friends are enjoying the opportunity to play.

Although some prefer to snuggle up inside and stay warm. Fair enough, too!

I guess it's only fair to give the Denver snow itself a final say.

It seems pretty happy to be here. Although not everyone is as pleased.

Still, we might have to get used to it for a while yet.

