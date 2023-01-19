Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?

Grand Junction and its amazing arches has made the NYT list of best places to visit 2023. Photo by By Noradoa

What do Madrid, Greece, Italy, and Colorado, have in common? They all made it onto the prestigious New York Times list: "52 Best Places for Travelers to Visit in 2023."

Grand Junction, Colorado, has impressed--with its sandstone formations and natural arches.

The Grand Junction Instagram page says it all:

Grand Junction is proof that Mother Nature plays favorites. Mountains. Rivers. Canyons. Lakes. High Desert. It all comes together here.--@visitgrandjunction

It is indeed a "Magnificent and magical place". Even on a cloudy day the views are spectacular. @dafsquatch.designs shared this stunning photo.

Only a few US tourist spots made the list including Tuscon Arizona, Greenville South Carolina, Louisville Kentucky, and Charleston South Carolina.

With thousands of beautiful places to choose from around the world, making the list is quite an honor.

The NYT best places list is put out yearly and for 2023 also includes:

Auckland, New Zealand

The Burgundy Beer Trail, France

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia

Others to make the list included: Istanbul, Taipei in Taiwan, Lausanne in Switzerland, and Cuba.

