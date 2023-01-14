Can Colorado Homeland Security eliminate workplace intimidation? Report says "one in five" affected.

Workplace culture under the spotlight. Photo by Michael Rieger, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Workplace bullying and culture was on the agenda this week at The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

A Workplace Assessment Report was released on Jan 12th.

In surveys detailed in the report, 27% of participants said they had either seen or experienced bullying, intimidating or threatening behavior at the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“The survey indicated that there is opportunity for DHSEM to focus on building a strong workplace culture, rooted in respect, and to ensure inappropriate behavior is addressed,” the report’s authors wrote.

A follow up from previous investigations

Previous investigations looked into the behavior of Mike Willis, the head of the Office of Emergency Management.

Willis was accused of drunken, boorish behavior, as well as intimidation of female employees, and losing his temper to the point that objects were thrown and staff feared the situations escalating into a physical confrontation.

Leadership under the spotlight

The assessment took four months and was broken into three elements: site tours, interviews and a confidential online survey.

The report addressed leadership and acknowledged that change was needed.

"Given the consistent feedback from participants about the “dysfunction” on the Senior Leadership Team, a better culture can only be achieved by changing that dynamic and creating cohesion and accountability at the top."

And also addressed the skills that make a good leader, and suggested they are lacking in the current leadership.

"While the Division Director was lauded for his intelligence and expertise in emergency management and recovery services, those skills do not readily translate into the skills needed to build strong leadership teams and workplace cultures." --Strategic Services DHSEM Final Workplace Assessment Report, Jan 12 2023.

Room for improvement in workplaces?

The 31 page report outlined issues needing to be addressed and possible solutions, covering areas such as communication within the workplace, leadership, and work culture.

