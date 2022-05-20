Texas Hospital Offers Advice to Parents on Baby Formula Shortage

Kelly E.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpF15_0fkOnRnO00
Texan parents worried as formula shortage continues.By Tom Merton/Caia Image

The baby formula shortage urged the Texas Children's Hospital to run an online virtual event on Wednesday morning.

After being inundated by calls from worried parents, the hospital wanted to ensure parents knew the facts and were able to keep their babies safely fed.

How did the shortage happen?

Around 43% of baby formula in the US is produced by one company, Abbott Nutrition the food sector of Abbott Laboratories.

On February 17, Abbot voluntarily recalled certain formulas produced in the Sturgis plant after babies fell ill.

Abbott has shut down the plant until safety of the baby formula can be ensured and the FDA approves their reopening.

What the Texas doctors recommend:

Dr. Stan Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president, Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Urgent Care was concerned about parents making their own homemade formula.

"There are a lot of Youtube videos," says Spinner, "I'll tell you, the moms look really convincing."

He recognizes how difficult and stressful it is to find milk for your baby, but it needs to be done right.

"We’re talking about little babies, it doesn’t take much to effect them...It can be very very dangerous," he says.

He is also warning parents not to water down formula to make it last longer.

What about donated milk?

Dr. Amy Hair, neonatologist and program director for neonatal nutrition, also spoke during the event.

Dr. Hair recommended in the virtual call against sharing milk or buying it online without a formal milk bank.

"While the thought is good, we really worry about the risks to babies that parents may not be aware of," Hair said. "Infection risks. Bacteria risks. There can be additives in the milk that you’re unaware of."

"We do have a way to donate milk," says Hair.

As for using other formulas than your usual one, Hair says to try to be open to a different brand, but make sure it's from a reputable source.

If you want to donate breast milk in Texas you can go to the Texas Children's Hospital website to find out more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# milk# formula# texas# children

Comments / 0

Published by

For your uplifting local news. Bringing positivity back to the media. Viral online and magazine writer, bylines in Apple News Spotlight, Mamamia, Natural Parent, Thought Catalog and more.

3252 followers

More from Kelly E.

Americans Spend $134 Million on Diets Every Day

Are we wasting money on diets?Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash. Americans spend over $134 million on weight-loss programs every day. It’s understandable when the stress-eating and inactivity of the pandemic have left many people feeling unhealthy.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Local Fort Collins Charity Pays $133 to Help Family in Baby Formula Shortage

Fort Collins families are some of those affected by the formula shortages.Photo by Tim Bish on Unsplash. Stork Support is one of the nonprofit community organizations helping Fort Collins and other Northern Colorado families affected by the baby formula shortages.

Read full story
Colorado State

Experts Warn Colorado Parents on Homemade Baby Formula

Making your own formula could be dangerous.Photo by Lucy Wolski on Unsplash. On May 17, Governor Jared Polis announced a partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank (MMB) through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation to help with the baby formula shortage affecting Colorado and the rest of the United States.

Read full story
8 comments

Can Google Help You Find The One?

The internet has some good advice for love and some bad.Photo by Surface on Unsplash. Picking your forever person is a huge decision and many of us feel like our pickers are broken.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Governor Announces Solution for Baby Formula Shortage

A shortage of baby formula leaves many Colorado parents worried.By alfa27 on Adobe Stock Images. This week, Governor Jared Polis announced a hopeful solution to the baby formula shortage affecting Colorado and the rest of the United States.

Read full story
28 comments

Competitive Body Sculptor Shares Insights After Winning

It's not the weightlifting but what you eat that matters mostPhoto by milanmarkovic78 on Adobe Stock Images. Working in a gym, Diane decided to take on the challenge of competing as a body sculptor.

Read full story
1 comments

Experts Question Safety of Trending Challenge

Is 75Hard a safe way to lose weight?Photo by Liubomir on Adobe Stock Images. The weight loss challenge “75Hard” is trending online again. It has been on and off for a few years now.

Read full story
1 comments

"Is Getting Engaged on Halloween Bad Luck?" I Was Scared to Get Married a Second Time.

Do second marriages have a chance?Photo by Nathan Mullet on Unsplash. “Happy Birthday!” my partner kissed me on the cheek and handed me a coffee. He opened the curtains and we were greeted with a stunning view of the city.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Little Controlling Behaviors That Show Your Partner Needs to Lighten Up

Control can be small and unintentional, but it’s still control. Jessie likes things in every aspect of her life to be done her way. She likes the dishes to be loaded in the dishwasher in a specific way. She prefers the clothes to be folded Kon Mari style. When people turn the toilet paper the wrong way she instantly corrects it. She admits she’s a bit of a control freak and what’s wrong with that? Nothing — if she lives alone. The problem is many of us let control seep into our relationships and don’t consider the impact it has.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Ways to Be Instantly Likeable, Even if You're Shy

Connecting with strangers doesn't need to be so intimidating. Being likeable is a skill we can learn: it's about quickly developing rapport. Building rapport is a skill we need in many areas of our lives. It affects how we date (or if we get one!), our friendships, and our careers.

Read full story
7 comments

5 Things I Refuse to Do With My Kids' New Stepmom

The birth mom/stepmom dynamic can be strained. Many stepmoms feel the birthmom they have to deal with is "high-conflict". Many birthmoms feel the stepmom is overstepping her role and getting too involved.

Read full story
15 comments

Single Guys, Here's How to Flirt Without Being Creepy

Have dating apps and online interactions killed flirting? Or is it a social skill we can learn?. Last year, I became single for the first time in 18 years. I’m back in another serious relationship now but, before I landed here, I had six months in the dating world.

Read full story
13 comments

8 Big Fat Lies About Dating an Older Woman

More people are embracing the idea that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love. But does it?. After my divorce, at age 38, I went on a number of dates with men in their 20s. It got me thinking about age gaps and our culture’s assumptions around dating older women. I realized I needed a perspective shift.

Read full story
92 comments

"My heart pounded as his name flashed on the phone." I knew then something had to change.

When your relationship ends, it's time to take a honest look at yourself. The phone rings and my ex’s name flashes across the screen. My heart rate rises back to where it was 20 minutes earlier when we were mid text argument and I’d decided I needed a break to calm down. My daughter grabs the phone and answers before I can protest. “Dad wants to talk to you,” she says. I shake my head. “I’m working.” It’s true. I am. Even more true is I’m in no state to talk with him, especially in front of my kids.

Read full story
19 comments
Colorado State

Colorado fights ageism in workplace: Older residents vaccinated and ready for work.

Colorado encouraging employers to consider older workers.freepik.com. Colorado has been leading the way in the fight against ageism and, more than ever, older workers are in demand.

Read full story
Colorado State

Masks for Colorado? Governor Jared Polis says vaccination is his priority.

Will masks become a requirement in Colorado again?Prostooleh on Freepik.com. With many Colorado counties still considered high risk for COVID-19, there has been speculation around whether masks will become mandatory. This is following the CDC reversing it's mask policy and recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mask-up indoors again.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado in top vaccinated states, but 15 counties still "very high risk" for Covid-19

Vaccination rates are above national average in Coloradofreepik.com. Colorado's overall vaccination rate is ranked among the top 20 states this week according to The New York Times.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Enjoy 150-year festival in Colorado Springs on Saturday, or plant a tree to celebrate

Colorado Springs will mark its 150 year celebration on 31 July with a “Parade Through Time” and a fun day out. In a future-thinking celebration, the City Council is also challenging residents to help in the planting of thousands of trees.

Read full story
Colorado State

Hot spots and vaccinations expiring. Here's how we're doing with Covid-19 in Colorado July 2021.

Colorado Covid-19 status updatePhoto by Tsunami Green on Unsplash. Businesses in Colorado are doing better than expected with Covid-19, but how are we doing health-wise? Overall, infection-rates have dropped since their peak in late November 2020, but certain areas are still considered high risk and our vaccination supply is due to expire.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy