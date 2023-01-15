As Above, So Below

I have not made a new friend in three years. Like many of us, I have been cripplingly isolated, and it’s taking a toll.

In a desperate attempt to connect with others in my area, I have signed up for dozens of meetups, virtual writers’ communities, and in-person and online events. I have not attended one. Not one. I will not give up.

I am also pursuing my need to write my story, which I use as an excuse not to meet up and not to sit down and write. It’s complicated.

Did I mention I am going through menopause? I’m in peri-menopause, to be exact. That’s an integral part of the why and when of my emerging memoir, as I feel it is unseen and wholly dishonored.

So, (according to my current employer, an absolute no-no sentence starter), I was thrilled to find an online community dedicated to women over 40.

I was so excited about even getting a response to asking about writing for the blog that I submitted a half-ass article that had no real relevance to the particular audience. Unfortunately, the kind and tactful woman on the receiving end said just that.

I thanked her and joined some online communities, RSVPing for events I was interested in.

I had no idea that so many of these already existed! It’s a fabulous time to be a Gen-Xer or older in transition. I feel very grateful for finding these communities. Thank you, COVID!

The event was this morning, and I did not make it. My ride fell through (my boyfriend returned from work at 11 pm, slept until 9 am, and promptly forgot about driving me).

The conversation did not go as either of us had hoped, and we ultimately fell upon our safe and known coping mechanisms (sulking, heavy sighing, and binge-watching tv) eventually, the ice thawed, and we discussed how we felt.

Unfortunately, by that time, we had wasted the day we had planned to foster a connection with one another.