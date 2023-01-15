Springtime: A Time for Renewal

Birds and Boosting Mental Health

Hummingbird in flight.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, I feel a sense of hope and possibility. After a long winter, spring is a welcome rebirth and renewal, and there’s a sense that anything is possible.

The vernal season can also signal a time for self-awareness and reflection. I use it to think about what I want to change in my life and how I can grow like flowers and trees.

Nature connects us with spirit.

Nature can be so beneficial for mental health because it helps us feel connected to something larger than ourselves. In our fast-paced, constantly-connected lives, it’s easy to forget that we are part of a greater whole.

Spending time in nature reminds me that we are interconnected with all of life, giving me a sense of belonging and purpose.

Better than an SSRI

Research has shown that natural time can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression by providing a sense of calm and peace. For people struggling with depression and anxiety, spring offers hope that things can get better.

The extra daylight and warmer temperatures can make a big difference for people who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Even if you don’t suffer from SAD, the change of season can positively impact your mental health. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can:

-Reduce stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline

- Lower blood pressure and heart rate

  • Increase levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with happiness and well-being

You’d be hard-pressed to find that in a bottle.

Ideas for reveling in nature this spring

Take a walk

Walking is a great way to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Make an effort to walk every day, even if it’s just around the block. I use a step counter, which motivates me to keep moving.

Walking is genius. It can help you explore new places, get some exercise in the fresh air and meet new people. It’s a biopsychosocial dynamo!

Birds are mindfulness bombs

Birds are one of the first signs of spring. They are a reminder that even though the winter was long and hard, life always finds a way to go on.

Observing and caring for birds is a calming, meditative experience. Birdwatching gets me out of my head and helps me appreciate the simple things in life.

Birds also teach me about living in the present moment and enjoying the simple things in life. We can all benefit from slowing down and taking some time to just appreciate the world around us.

Birdwatching is vital because it provides an intimate connection between people and their natural environment. People who share harmony with nature and spend time observing wildlife tend to have a greater stake in ensuring its preservation.

Forest Bathing

Shin rin yoku is Japanese for “forest bathing.” Forest bathing is spending time in the forest to appreciate, relax and de-stress. Studies show the practice of shin rin yoku has been shown to improve mental health, boost mood, and improve well-being.

No matter how you spend time in nature this spring, the important thing is that you make the time for it. Doing so can help improve your mental health and overall sense of well-being. After all, what could be more important than that?

