It’s My ToT Day — Kelley Murphy

Give me that greeting!

Birthday cake with lit candles. Photo by Photo collaged by Auhor in CanvaPro

Hello ToT Community, it’s so nice to meet you!!!

Thank you,

Brett Jenae Tomlin, for creating a fab new pub and this new Meet Me challenge.

Let’s get right to it!!!

Here are the prompts:

This or That?

Surprise or No Surprise?

I am always surprised that there is never a surprise. Is that an acceptable answer?

2. Cake or Pie?

Pie. French Silk Pie is best, but any pie will do.

Pie all the way.

(I have issues with chocolate cake stemming from childhood and rose petals that were not candy. I occasionally like white cake, and I love white frosting of most kinds. Frosting is the only reason for cake to exist, IMHO.)

3. Large or small?

See the answer below.

4. Alcoholic or Virgin?

Keep my past relationships out of this, please.

5. Cupcakes or Brownies?

Chocolate cupcakes are even worse than chocolate cake.

To be on the safe side-brownies all the way!

(yes, they are very different from cake!!!)

6. Hats or No Hats?

I look terrible in hats. Yes, Pop (RIP) , I do.

No hats.

7. Vibrant and Colorful or Black Tie?

Vibrant and Colorful at a Black Tie!

8. Family or Friends?

Family of Choice.

9. Catered or Homemade?

Depends on who’s cooking.

10. Presents or No Presents?

Presence. And lots of it.

11. Steak or Tacos?

Neither. Vegetarian charcuterie board.

12. Daytime or Late Night?

Neither. Early and mid-morning.

13. Outdoors or Indoors?

Both. Depending upon the weather. Outdoor preferred.

14. Solo or Group?

Group.

Always with at least one other.

Fins, furs and feathers count as others.

15. Dancing or No Dancing?

Always dancing.

16. Old or Young?

I don’t understand the question. Really, not being snotty.

17. Home or Destination?

Home is always my destination. I’m a Taurus.

HOME

18. RSVP or No RSVP?

Always RSVP! Were you raised in a barn? (if only)

19. Peanuts or Pretzels?

Oh goddess, peanuts!!

But really, any nut!! Macadamia is my favorite.

Nuts are one of the foundations of my food pyramid as a vegetarian. But as far as peanut butter goes (a daily staple), only sugar-laden Jiff will do.

20. Singing (and speeches!) or Silent?

The more vibes, the better!! Bring on the songs and soliloquies!!!

Thanks again to

Brett Jenae Tomlin for the fun prompt!!