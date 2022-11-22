What I Am Avoiding

I started writing in earnest on this platform in July 2022. Over the past four months, I have dedicated myself to writing and reading daily as much as possible

Working it out

I knew I would write for at least fifteen years before I started. It was that thing I couldn’t seem to get myself to do. Avoiding it for decades was my clue that it was crucial to my spiritual development.

My father’s suicide in 2019 forced writing from the recesses to the periphery of my consciousness. I thought about how I would write through the unimaginable pain of losing him. Of how I would help others facing the horror that was my waking life. But still, I wasn’t ready.

I took my time. I lived on the beach, and, as always, the sun and salt water worked their magic on my soul. I spent hours walking barefoot on the sand, collecting hundreds of shells and other low-tide treasures.

When I began writing on Medium, my driving pain was the impending death of my narcissistic, substance-abusing mother. I didn’t realize that I had already done much of that heavy lifting. Most of the talk therapy I’ve had has focused on the mother wound.

Intellectually, I had a firm grasp of my inner child and how to bring her into the light. However, I needed a felt experience. That’s what writing gave me.

As I processed her decline through prose, I found clarity and peace. I give a heavy thanks to

Debbie Walker

and

Marilyn Flower

of Middle Pause for providing the space and the audience for me to work it out.

Finding like-minds and sharing relatable experiences is incredibly healing. When you air your dirty laundry, and your neighbors help you hang it, magic happens.

It’s the feeling of being heard, seen, and accepted for all your messy, icky, ranty faults. It’s the feeling of belonging, and we all need it.

The pieces I wrote about my mother flowed from a place of deep shadow, and the words had a life of their own. I gained awareness. Skills like wisdom and empathy appeared in my toolbox almost without effort. Skills I will continue to sharpen and hone.

My mother is still alive, on hospice, and over a thousand miles away. But I’m in a different place. I have maintained boundaries with her and her wackadoo family. I speak to Mom occasionally and live relatively guilt-free days.

Now it’s time for more heavy lifting. With a greater understanding of my cognitive distortions from childhood, it's time to make friends with the elephant in my mind room.

My elephant’s name is My Body

More accurately, my ingrained, subconscious disconnection from my body. How I avoid experiencing the physicality of being out of fear of all the trauma I know is trapped inside my cells.

This perpetual avoidance has presented in many forms over the years: disordered eating, compulsive exercise, substance abuse, and sex with strangers.

At this point, however, naming them isn’t enough. It’s time to go deep into my relationship with my body. Get to know the shadow of internalized misogyny I’ve become acutely aware of. Take it for a walk, and see if it survives the sunlight.

Once again, avoidance has been the key to knowing what I need next. I’ve been avoiding physical exercise for months. This is pure insanity. I understand that I need daily, moderately intense physical activity to perform intellectually and creatively. I’m like a terrier, high energy with a need for physical release.

Yet I do everything but tend to my body. I eat like crap and don’t drink enough water. My sleep schedule mirrors my Medium views in their wild fluctuation. I need to see the dentist.

I’ve been lucky so far. I’m forty-seven with no significant health issues I know of. This is nothing short of a miracle, given what I’ve put my body through. Years of smoking, drinking, using drugs, and all-night partying have taken a toll, it just hasn’t come due yet. I know it will, and I hope my body and I are friends when it does.

This is just the beginning of my journey. Writing about my body issues is hard and scary. But it is my next step in soul evolution, and I hope I am brave enough to do the work.

# women# midlife# writing# mentalhealth# self

