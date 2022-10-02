The High Madness of Mom

Kelley A Murphy

The High Madness of Mom

The time she got a royal diagnosis.

Mom was hysterical, all hitching gasps of breath and wailing sighs.

I’m ruined!

Sobbing, she shoved her hands in front of my face. My eyes slid from her flawless manicure to several small sores on the back of her right hand. They looked like over-scratched flea bites. Barely noticeable to anyone by her.

Backstory: Mom noticed sores developing on her hands one day. She made a doctor’s appointment and spoke incessantly of nothing else in the interim. “I’m dying,” she’d say ad nauseum throughout the day.

As she wiped her tears, she told the family (Pop, Sis, and brother) that her doctor had finally figured out what was wrong with her.

I have porphyria. The Madness of King George.

A laugh burst from my throat before I could think. Finally, confirmation of her insanity.

It’s not funny, I’m RUINED!

The sobbing intensified as she fled the room.

This “I’m ruined” story became the soundtrack to her daily wine-rimmed sobfest pity parties. She never mentioned if she struggled with internal symptoms of this mysterious ailment.

A little background on the disease. In 1788, it was reported that King George III began acting strange, then lost his mind completely. He was referred to as the “Mad King Who Lost America.”

In 1991, Alan Bennett made a now-famous play called The Madness of King George III, which depicts the King as having a rare blood disease called Porphyria.

No one really knows if the King truly had the condition, but it has been nicknamed “The Madness of King George” in medical circles.

Minnesota Raisin

My mother loves to tan. Growing up, we had a cabin, and she baked on the dock for days.

It’s hard for me to picture the dock without Mom tanning. She would lay in the sun for hours in her one-piece bathing suit and ripped shorts, a cigarette in one hand, a true crime thriller in the other, and a mixed drink within reach. It’s a staple childhood wallpaper.

Mom’s reptilian in her love of the sun and used tanning salons in the winter. When Mom got diagnosed with porphyria, she stopped baking in a metal coffin for two months. The lesions faded and eventually disappeared.

Apparently, so did this rare blood disease she shared with English royalty.

She has never mentioned the disease, her period of hysterical distress over how her hands looked, or the diagnosis again.

Did she ever even have this odd condition? Do I even like pop tarts?

Reflecting on this odd but not uncommon event, I am compelled to ask,

Is Mom really dying?

And how do I find out for sure?

