Attachment and Relationship Patterns

My sister is my mother’s daughter

There it was again, that desperate, panic-laced need to make things right, fix the relationship, get back in her good graces, and make sure she still loves me.

All at once, I am fifteen again. Begging my mother to forgive me for whatever “selfish” act I committed against her. There it was again. Her devastating and maddening response. Silence.

My emotions take over, and I free-fall into an anxiety-laced spiral that will last until she speaks to me again.

But it’s 2021, and it is not my mother’s silence. It hasn’t been for a while. At some point, just beyond my perception, my sister took her place.

Looking back, it all makes sense.

The monster you know is the one you know.

In 2011, after three years of teaching abroad, I fled an abusive relationship in Southeast Asia to return to the States.

Though I had been through my share of unhealthy relationships, this was the first time I had been physically beaten and had my life threatened.

The trip back took 29 hours. I arrived in Minneapolis emaciated, terrified, and traumatized on my sister’s 30th birthday.

I remember her saying I was selfish for not wanting cake.

That was the beginning of my decade of singledom.

Sure, I dated here and there, but mostly I spent time with my sister and pursued professional passions.

I did tons of reading, painting, talking, exploring, and self-development during that time.

Through my graduate studies, I became skilled as a mental health and addiction counselor and made many professional connections. I joined and led other counselors and mentored and was mentored by others. Life was full, and I felt inspired most of the time.

After my sister’s short residence in my duplex, I found my first animal companions. A luscious pair of ragdoll kittens and a strikingly beautiful Betta quickly filled the physical space she left.

Working with horses was a long-term dream of mine. In 2016, I became an Equine Assisted Growth And Learning Association psychotherapy facilitator. Finally, I got to reconnect to this fundamental part of me-my horse soul.

I became a gardener and an advocate for change.

The most important thing I did over the last decade was to spend intentional and regular time with my father during the last years of his life. We traveled all over and laughed together often.

So many beautiful moments and lessons learned that would serve me until I die. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to explore my soul’s passions and find my unique light.

I feel blessed to have had those last years with my Papa.

What I didn’t do, was remember to honor the dark as well.

I did not spend much time facing shadow work during those years. The murkiness is just on the flip side of all that happy light.

I didn’t have to because I felt safe. I needed that safety after what I had been through. I felt safe because my sister inherited my mother’s fearful, dismissive energy signature.

My energy body jumped at another chance for me to get it right and find the belonging and attunement I needed but never received.

I see now that far from being safe, I was locked in another corrective attempt to heal my inner child through relationship.

Instead of the usual parade of highly incompatible romantic partners, my sister became the subject of my attachment.

She played the role of the passive-aggressive, emotionally unavailable “other” I so desperately needed to love me. It was an easy substitute. My sister is my mother’s daughter.

I was also in a highly work-oriented phase of my life, which kept me distracted.

And I was happy, actually happy, for years in succession. Unheard of and so irresistible to those of us who were raised in chaos. I got good at my hobbies. Grooves formed and became well-oiled. Behaviors were sleekly mechanized with hours of practice.

These known ways of relating were comforting for many years, if only for their familiarity.

My father’s death shattered my worldview. The loss fundamentally shifted everything I knew to be real.

The familiar and comforting became painful and stifling. I did an about-face and immediately discarded everything that did not align with my values and the way I wanted to move through the world.

I saw the rules for the BS that they were and promptly broke them all. I fell deeply in love with a man whose energy signature echoes my father’s.

We packed up our lives and moved to North Carolina four months later. For six months on the beach, I thought I was free. I had no idea I was moving back in with my judgmental, dismissive, passive-aggressive mother for all intents and purposes.

My sister moved to western North Carolina with us in August 2021. By Christmas, I was deeply depressed. Six months later, I barely escaped with my sanity, not to mention my partner.

As the summer flowers wilt and fade, I feel myself begin to open.

I have not seen nor been near my mother or sister in ten months. The first couple of months after she returned north were rough. I needed time and space to be.

With time and space, I began to breathe. The chatter died down. I got quiet and listened.

I’m learning how to hear my soul again. I am reconnecting with vitality and hope by rekindling my love affair with the natural world. I can feel my spirit’s vibration guiding me this way and that.

With Wise Midlife Cautious Abandon, I am learning to reconnect with others who have found or are seeking their light.

And especially with those who recognize the healing beauty of the dark.