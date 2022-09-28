Washington, DC

Smoke, Shock and Silence

Kelley A Murphy

Smoke, Shock, and Silence

Remembering the last time I was a patriot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XHKH_0iDRSLWW00
Photo by Aidan Bartos on Unsplash

I spent the summer of 2000 interning for a legal, environmental non-profit in Washington, DC.

I fell in love with the hustle and bustle of Dupont Circle, the energy of the crowds, and the easy, open way people made friends while waiting to cross the street.

So different from the tight smiles and perfunctory greetings between strangers in the midwest. I felt alive and connected. I wanted more!

Making the Move

By the time law school graduation arrived, Mom was three years into her relapse, my parents were officially separated and heading towards divorce.

I was desperate to escape Minnesota and the madness mom’s drinking created. The night before my graduation, I packed my car with all my worldly belongings.

I moved to DC the following day.

At the time, I was dating a man on the east coast. I met him through mutual friends, and I was in love.

My boyfriend loved to drive, and we traversed the eastern seaboard that summer. He drove at breakneck speed, and there were no pit stops.

A month later, I was en route to Florida to meet my new boyfriend’s friends and family. Hurtling down the highway, The Bouncing Souls turned up so high the hatchback vibrated. A call came in from my mother

"The house burned down to the ground."

Shell-shocked and stunned, my mother told me the tale. My father had poured gasoline down the drain in the laundry room by accident, a fire started, and the house and all of my childhood memories were rendered to ash.

Three months later, the Towers fell.

In September of 2001, I was living with my boyfriend and another couple in Logan Circle.

My boyfriend, at the time, was completing his internship as a mechanical engineer for the navy and stationed at the Pentagon.

On 9/11/01, I woke up an hour after he left for work and headed to 711 for cigarettes.

As the clerk rang up my purchases, a pall filled the air.

It struck me that something was going on, and I asked her what was happening.

She pointed silently at the tv hanging from the ceiling.

The screen was filled with smoke and crumbling building rubble. The news banner read “Bomb hit the Pentagon,” my world stood still for a moment.

I snapped to and ran home to watch the static-laden local news channel. The city was a melee of panicked people. The tv sported footage of a smoking pentagon, a hole blown threw one side.

Social media was a burgeoning reality then, and the telephone was my only connection with friends and family.

Phone service was dead in the water. No one could get through to anyone. All lines were busy.

I looked out the living room window and caught eyes with a terrified neighbor on his way into the building.

We shook our heads in unison through the paned glass and mouthed, “what the f*ck?!??” as he climbed the veranda.

I paced and chain-smoked for two hours. Finally, my boyfriend returned red-faced and drenched in sweat after an eternity. Traffic from the Pentagon to our apartment was at a standstill, so he ditched the car and ran twelve blocks home.

Rally Around the Flag

Phone lines cleared five or six hours later, and while we waited, we watched as much news as we could access.

It was terrifying and riveting, and I was transfixed by a sense of national unity and outrage.

National leaders were committed to ensuring the safety of all Americans, no matter the cost. They were promising to ferret out the perpetrators and protect OUR country.

It was powerful propaganda.

I remember feeling strangely good about being an American. I felt proud of my mighty country and believed in a united front.

It felt like people coming together, and underneath the terror, it felt good.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self# genx# mental health# women# trauma

Comments / 0

Published by

Curious soul with a passion for learning most things. HSP, life coach, animal lover. Healing by helping others, sharing my stories and laughing a lot!

Asheville, NC
263 followers

More from Kelley A Murphy

The High Madness of Mom

The time she got a royal diagnosis. Mom was hysterical, all hitching gasps of breath and wailing sighs. Sobbing, she shoved her hands in front of my face. My eyes slid from her flawless manicure to several small sores on the back of her right hand. They looked like over-scratched flea bites. Barely noticeable to anyone by her.

Read full story

Non-Habits of Highly Sensitive People

What is a “highly sensitive person” or “HSP”?. We all have different personalities and traits, and for some people, their sensitivity sets them apart. In short, HSPs are individuals who process information and experience emotions more intensely than others on a neurological level. Depending on the situation, this can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, HSPs often have rich inner lives and strong intuition; on the other hand, they can be more easily overwhelmed by noise, strong scents, or violent images.

Read full story

Attachment and Relationship Patterns

There it was again, that desperate, panic-laced need to make things right, fix the relationship, get back in her good graces, and make sure she still loves me. All at once, I am fifteen again. Begging my mother to forgive me for whatever “selfish” act I committed against her. There it was again. Her devastating and maddening response. Silence.

Read full story

I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It

I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It. How my inner child thinks it’s 1985. Christmas was huge in my family. My parents didn’t believe in God, consumerism was their religion, and they were devout.

Read full story

The Last Unicorn as a Metaphor for Menopause

The Last Unicorn as a metaphor for Menopause. The Last Unicorn is one of my favorite movies of all time. I experienced this animated “kids film” shortly after its theater release in 1982.

Read full story

Ties That Bind

How I Stay Strong When the Ties That Bind Begin to Strangle. Sometimes, they come undone. In late November 2021, I was settling into my new apartment when I got a notification.

Read full story

Wheelchairs and Weed

Dragging Mom through the sands of our last Mexican vacation. My maternal grandfather did Doctors Without Borders, and Mom traveled the world with her six siblings at eight years old.

Read full story

From Drinks to Despair

How I navigate the new happy hour with my mother. I fondly remember the days of drinks with colleagues after work. Griping about our days, laughing at each other’s stories, times of connection and bonding.

Read full story

NeverEnding Stories of Midlife

How I chose to become an Empress-Warrior and found my midlife luck dragon. I am a lover of magical stories. Not faux Disney magic, but the kind of magic that comes at a price. As a child, my favorite movie was The Last Unicorn, a dark, hauntingly beautiful tale of loss and regret.

Read full story

Mom Overdosed on Hospice Meds

When your narcissistic mother overdoses on her hospice meds. I received a text from my sister last night. Mom’s in the hospital from a drug overdose. I spent the next two hours believing I had killed my mother.

Read full story
26 comments

Still Haven't Spoken to Mom

Frustration, family messages, and thwarted communication. My mother has been in a nursing home for five days. Despite many daily attempts, I have not spoken to her since she landed in the facility.

Read full story
17 comments
Asheville, NC

The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive Daughter

I will not return my mother’s voicemails just because she is dying. Highly Sensitive PeopleImage by Stefan Keller from Pixabay. When I learned my mother was on hospice, I made the rash decision to connect. This is a learned response that I am usually able to manage, but her impending death threw my pre-frontal cortex offline.

Read full story

"You're Too Sensitive"

How we are taught to hide our light. Growing up, my parents and my mother’s brother co-owned a cabin in northwestern Wisconsin. We spent most of the summer on the lake, swimming, boating, and fishing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy