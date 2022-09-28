Smoke, Shock, and Silence

Remembering the last time I was a patriot

Photo by Aidan Bartos on Unsplash

I spent the summer of 2000 interning for a legal, environmental non-profit in Washington, DC.

I fell in love with the hustle and bustle of Dupont Circle, the energy of the crowds, and the easy, open way people made friends while waiting to cross the street.

So different from the tight smiles and perfunctory greetings between strangers in the midwest. I felt alive and connected. I wanted more!

Making the Move

By the time law school graduation arrived, Mom was three years into her relapse, my parents were officially separated and heading towards divorce.

I was desperate to escape Minnesota and the madness mom’s drinking created. The night before my graduation, I packed my car with all my worldly belongings.

I moved to DC the following day.

At the time, I was dating a man on the east coast. I met him through mutual friends, and I was in love.

My boyfriend loved to drive, and we traversed the eastern seaboard that summer. He drove at breakneck speed, and there were no pit stops.

A month later, I was en route to Florida to meet my new boyfriend’s friends and family. Hurtling down the highway, The Bouncing Souls turned up so high the hatchback vibrated. A call came in from my mother

"The house burned down to the ground."

Shell-shocked and stunned, my mother told me the tale. My father had poured gasoline down the drain in the laundry room by accident, a fire started, and the house and all of my childhood memories were rendered to ash.

Three months later, the Towers fell.

In September of 2001, I was living with my boyfriend and another couple in Logan Circle.

My boyfriend, at the time, was completing his internship as a mechanical engineer for the navy and stationed at the Pentagon.

On 9/11/01, I woke up an hour after he left for work and headed to 711 for cigarettes.

As the clerk rang up my purchases, a pall filled the air.

It struck me that something was going on, and I asked her what was happening.

She pointed silently at the tv hanging from the ceiling.

The screen was filled with smoke and crumbling building rubble. The news banner read “Bomb hit the Pentagon,” my world stood still for a moment.

I snapped to and ran home to watch the static-laden local news channel. The city was a melee of panicked people. The tv sported footage of a smoking pentagon, a hole blown threw one side.

Social media was a burgeoning reality then, and the telephone was my only connection with friends and family.

Phone service was dead in the water. No one could get through to anyone. All lines were busy.

I looked out the living room window and caught eyes with a terrified neighbor on his way into the building.

We shook our heads in unison through the paned glass and mouthed, “what the f*ck?!??” as he climbed the veranda.

I paced and chain-smoked for two hours. Finally, my boyfriend returned red-faced and drenched in sweat after an eternity. Traffic from the Pentagon to our apartment was at a standstill, so he ditched the car and ran twelve blocks home.

Rally Around the Flag

Phone lines cleared five or six hours later, and while we waited, we watched as much news as we could access.

It was terrifying and riveting, and I was transfixed by a sense of national unity and outrage.

National leaders were committed to ensuring the safety of all Americans, no matter the cost. They were promising to ferret out the perpetrators and protect OUR country.

It was powerful propaganda.

I remember feeling strangely good about being an American. I felt proud of my mighty country and believed in a united front.

It felt like people coming together, and underneath the terror, it felt good.