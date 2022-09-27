I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It

How my inner child thinks it’s 1985.

Photo by RareshirtVintage for Etsy

Christmas was huge in my family. My parents didn’t believe in God, consumerism was their religion, and they were devout.

From October through January, the world seemed full of magic.

My mother went all out on decorations, much to my father's chagrin, who continually tried to curb her spending.

I was always looking forward to something.

In October, cardboard witches and rubber skeletons hung in the entryway. Ceramic pumpkins of all colors and sizes lined side tables and window sills.

Mom filled crystal bowls with goodies of all sorts (candy corn was my favorite). Tea lights flickered inside ghost-shaped votives.

November brought cornucopias and pilgrim cutouts. Mom would demand one of us color the Thanksgiving turkey in the Minneapolis Star and Tribune annual contest.

I loved tracing the feathers with fat Crayola crayons, shading the insides, and staying inside the lines.

Then came Christmas, the grand finale! Carols played on a loop throughout December. On Christmas eve, we would get one present-pajamas. We would don our new duds and eagerly await the morning’s festivities.

The house I grew up in has five levels, one of which opens onto a large backyard deck. This was the Christmas room, and it was grand.

Pop preferred long-needled pines, loose tinsel, and huge multi-colored bulb lights. Fairy lights were considered blasphemy, as were white lights and spray snow.

The door chain remained locked while my parents drank coffee and marveled at the stocking stuffers from Santa.

Finally, Pop would go downstairs, put on holiday music, and allow us to enter.

Opening presents was a sacred ritual for us and lasted for hours. Some years, there were so many gifts Pop would make us take a break halfway through. We were lucky for a time.

Distance plus time equals perspective.

As an undergrad, I always returned home for Christmas. For a while, the magic continued.

Things changed when my mother relapsed. My parents’ marriage began to crumble, and I invested in my first self-help books.

I stumbled upon resources for adult children of alcoholics, and for the first time, I had words for the confusion and pain I felt. I wasn’t alone, and I wasn’t crazy.

Empowered by my new understanding of my family’s dynamics, I was intent on healing us all.

I had questions, maybe even solutions, and I wanted to share.

Holidays would never be the same.

Come on, it’s Christmas, don’t ruin it.

I couldn’t stay quiet, things were so obviously messed up, and yet my mother and father refused to talk about it.

Many dinners ended with my mother in tears because I couldn’t just have a nice time.

I was infuriated by the denial and pretense, and I could not ignore the elephant, ever.

So, as my mother will tell you, I began ruining holidays left and right. To her horror, I broached all the taboo subjects.

Mom’s addictions and infidelities, my father’s passivity and depression, my brother’s mental illness, and my sister’s cutting. I wanted to talk about all of it.

For some reason, I was the only one who couldn’t play the game. I deflected small talk and wanted to go deep. As a result, my brother, sister, and father would go mute, and my mother would become hysterical. She often refused to speak to me for weeks or months afterward.

I always ended up feeling ashamed and wrong. I couldn’t understand why no one else in my family would talk about things that mattered. It hurt that my siblings never had my back.

My inner child screamed with indignation at being repeatedly silenced. Attachment issues emerged, peppering my relationships with anxiety and insecurity. Finally, that little girl went into hiding.

Where’ve you been? I’ve looked for you forever and a day.

Family dynamics create deeply ingrained behavioral patterns. Mom’s impending death triggers my inner child, and she is curious.

I want to know how my mom is experiencing this. What she’s thinking and feeling. How she copes knowing her days are numbered.

I want to talk about what will happen after she dies. For example, what will happen to my brother, who will inherit the house, and details about her funeral-none of these things have been discussed.

Last night, attempting to get some answers, I spoke to my mom and ruined Christmas all over again.

When I shared my fears about my brother killing himself, she became hysterical, sobbing and screeching like a dolphin.

I just wanted to hear your voice. Why do you have to ruin everything? I’m dying, and I can’t talk about that.

She told me to write her a letter.

She wants me to keep calling daily but demands I “keep it light.” The holiday season is just around the corner.