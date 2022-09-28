Ties That Bind

Kelley A Murphy

How I Stay Strong When the Ties That Bind Begin to Strangle

Sometimes, they come undone.

Photo by Upsplash

In late November 2021, I was settling into my new apartment when I got a notification.

I had to read my sister’s text twice. To make sure she said what I thought she said.

“I hate you.”

Yep, that’s what it said. The words blurred as my eyes filled with tears. What?!?

Timing is everything.

I’m the oldest of three children. My brother is two years younger, and my sister, the “oops” baby, trails me by six.

My brother and I used to torment our sister by telling her fictitious stories of our “first” sister Sarah, who turned into a horse and galloped away. We were kids, give us a break! We usually abated right before she started to cry.

It took a long time for me to realize how different my childhood was from my sister’s. My parents struggled with alcohol, and my mother also abused prescription medication and still does.

My mom was passionate about nursing and worked at an assisted living facility for 25 years. In 1990, she was caught stealing narcotics from the lockbox. She was an excellent nurse, and her employer supported her through rehab.

She and my father were sober for seven years. During my high school years, my mother’s career soared. She was unstoppable, my hero, my idol, and my mentor. Things were good for a while.

Plane Dancer

In 1997, I returned from college for a family trip to San Francisco. My father was attending a conference, and we were happy to tag along.

My sister, brother, and I shared a three-seat row, and my parents sat directly behind us. About thirty minutes after takeoff, I heard my mother say,

“A glass of chardonnay.”

I froze. My body rigid, ears perked to the hilt, I waited.

The flight attendant delivered her drink, and I turned around just in time to see her lurch forward and spill half the glass on her carry-on. After that, it was downhill from there.

I have snapshot memories of her dancing in the aisle on the way to the bathroom, falling into some stranger's lap. I remember the deep stain of shame that washed over me. A familiar sensation, but one I had forgotten.

The trip was a nightmare. Mom spent thousands of dollars at Saks on a bracelet at one point, only to lose it on the beach two hours later.

That was the mom my sister got in high school.

The years that followed were swamped with one drama after another, ultimately leading to my parent's divorce, my father’s deep depression, and my family’s financial landslide.

I spent those years out of state and out of mind. My sister spent those years cleaning up my mother’s vomit and trying to stay sane.

Yeah, I get it, but it still hurts.

I am getting to know myself well in midlife, and I love it. I am deciding which truths to live and which are not my own.

I have accepted that I have always been mentally and spiritually healthier away from my family of origin. I have spent the past decade believing in a soul connection with my sister and trying to build a future together. But, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

Since my father died in 2019, my sister has changed. I understand the aftermath of childhood trauma. I know his death complicated things for her, and she is hurting. My heart breaks for her. But she is an adult and has choices.

My heart hurts too. And I choose to forge a path of peace and true connection in this second half. At this point, my sister is not ready for that. She may never be, and that’s ok.

I have choices too.

