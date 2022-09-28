Wheelchairs and Weed

Dragging Mom through the sands of our last Mexican vacation

Photo by Ahmed Zayan on Unsplash

My maternal grandfather did Doctors Without Borders, and Mom traveled the world with her six siblings at eight years old.

Our aunts, uncles, cousins, and parents watched their globe-trotting slide shows on Christmas Eve get-togethers.

Shots of Mom, ten years old, riding an elephant. Luxurious silk markets and breathtaking rice paddy vistas. Beautiful moments captured on celluloid.

Magic.

Her family stayed in Korea for a year. Mom has had a life-long love of exotic places ever since.

In 2011, I fled an abusive relationship and the tropics and returned from Thailand after three years abroad.

Mom was living at the house again, and Pop had a new townhome in Shoreview. They were divorced and both actively drinking.

My sister and I moved into a cute duplex in northeast Minneapolis. Pop’s development was built on a nature preserve, and we spent hundreds of hours exploring the woods and waters.

Inevitably, she would find skeletal remains of one forest-dweller or another, and she built up quite a bone collection over the years.

It was the beginning of our last decade with our father, there will be plenty on that later, but this story is about Mom.

“C’mon, Kel, let’s just have fun.”

Upon my return to the States, I was concerned about my alcohol use. I had been through one of the most traumatic experiences of my life and knew I was leaning too hard on that crutch.

One night after dinner with Mom, I announced my intentions. I had decided to go to treatment to address and arrest my alcohol use. Mom gasped.

Oh noooo…well that ruins my surprise! I booked a trip for the three of us (mom,sister, me) to Mazatlan. It’s a really cool resort and very expensive. C’mom Kel, let’s just have fun. Can’t you wait and do treatment after we get back?

I had yet to learn about the need for boundaries or how to set them, so instead, I started packing.

Airplanes and Ativan

My mother is a notoriously bad flyer. She always had a doctor on the back burner, willing to prescribe her a month’s worth of benzodiazepines at a moment’s notice.

Her practice was to take an Ativan before getting on the plane, then wash down several more with chardonnay once in the air. She often lost count.

As we were debarking the plane, mom pulled a flight attendant aside and asked for a wheelchair.

What?!? We are on a beach vacation! With sand. Wheelchairs and sand do not mix.

We didn’t realize at the time that she was too dizzy to walk from overdoing it on the meds.

We arrived at the compound, and mom declared she was taking a nap. So we didn’t see her for 24 hours.

Sand and Sativa.

When mom finally emerged, she didn’t seem concerned about missing the entire first day of our trip. Instead, she denied it and told us we were “imagining things.”

She was dead-set on us wheeling her to the beach as a “thank you for the nice trip she paid for.”

Using both hands and all our might, we wheeled mom to a flat-ish spot on the beach and fell to the sand with exhaustion. We would do this every morning for eight days.

Mom situated her blanket and bag and started scanning the length of the beach. She waved at a skinny kid selling ponchos.

Got any weed?

Her voice was loud enough to embarrass the kid, but he did, in fact, have some weed.

She exchanged cash for a dense brick of dirt weed, and he threw in a cheap metal pipe.

For the remainder of the trip, if Mom was awake, she was high.

We would wake at four in the morning to the click of a lighter in the bathroom, followed by spasmodic coughing and another click.

Mom went through the pot quickly, re-upping at some point during the week. She had a bunch left over the day we left and decided to flush it down the toilet.

By the end of the “vacation,” neither of us was speaking to our mother and wouldn’t for weeks.

Mom miraculously healed when we landed in Minneapolis and never needed a wheelchair again.