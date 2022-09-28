Wheelchairs and Weed

Kelley A Murphy

Wheelchairs and Weed

Dragging Mom through the sands of our last Mexican vacation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6zom_0iC4fTpe00
Photo by Ahmed Zayan on Unsplash

My maternal grandfather did Doctors Without Borders, and Mom traveled the world with her six siblings at eight years old.

Our aunts, uncles, cousins, and parents watched their globe-trotting slide shows on Christmas Eve get-togethers.

Shots of Mom, ten years old, riding an elephant. Luxurious silk markets and breathtaking rice paddy vistas. Beautiful moments captured on celluloid.

Magic.

Her family stayed in Korea for a year. Mom has had a life-long love of exotic places ever since.

In 2011, I fled an abusive relationship and the tropics and returned from Thailand after three years abroad.

Mom was living at the house again, and Pop had a new townhome in Shoreview. They were divorced and both actively drinking.

My sister and I moved into a cute duplex in northeast Minneapolis. Pop’s development was built on a nature preserve, and we spent hundreds of hours exploring the woods and waters.

Inevitably, she would find skeletal remains of one forest-dweller or another, and she built up quite a bone collection over the years.

It was the beginning of our last decade with our father, there will be plenty on that later, but this story is about Mom.

“C’mon, Kel, let’s just have fun.”

Upon my return to the States, I was concerned about my alcohol use. I had been through one of the most traumatic experiences of my life and knew I was leaning too hard on that crutch.

One night after dinner with Mom, I announced my intentions. I had decided to go to treatment to address and arrest my alcohol use. Mom gasped.

Oh noooo…well that ruins my surprise! I booked a trip for the three of us (mom,sister, me) to Mazatlan. It’s a really cool resort and very expensive. C’mom Kel, let’s just have fun. Can’t you wait and do treatment after we get back?

I had yet to learn about the need for boundaries or how to set them, so instead, I started packing.

Airplanes and Ativan

My mother is a notoriously bad flyer. She always had a doctor on the back burner, willing to prescribe her a month’s worth of benzodiazepines at a moment’s notice.

Her practice was to take an Ativan before getting on the plane, then wash down several more with chardonnay once in the air. She often lost count.

As we were debarking the plane, mom pulled a flight attendant aside and asked for a wheelchair.

What?!? We are on a beach vacation! With sand. Wheelchairs and sand do not mix.

We didn’t realize at the time that she was too dizzy to walk from overdoing it on the meds.

We arrived at the compound, and mom declared she was taking a nap. So we didn’t see her for 24 hours.

Sand and Sativa.

When mom finally emerged, she didn’t seem concerned about missing the entire first day of our trip. Instead, she denied it and told us we were “imagining things.”

She was dead-set on us wheeling her to the beach as a “thank you for the nice trip she paid for.”

Using both hands and all our might, we wheeled mom to a flat-ish spot on the beach and fell to the sand with exhaustion. We would do this every morning for eight days.

Mom situated her blanket and bag and started scanning the length of the beach. She waved at a skinny kid selling ponchos.

Got any weed?

Her voice was loud enough to embarrass the kid, but he did, in fact, have some weed.

She exchanged cash for a dense brick of dirt weed, and he threw in a cheap metal pipe.

For the remainder of the trip, if Mom was awake, she was high.

Have You Heard Mom Is Extra Dying?
When your narcissistic mother overdoses on her hospice meds.medium.com

We would wake at four in the morning to the click of a lighter in the bathroom, followed by spasmodic coughing and another click.

Mom went through the pot quickly, re-upping at some point during the week. She had a bunch left over the day we left and decided to flush it down the toilet.

By the end of the “vacation,” neither of us was speaking to our mother and wouldn’t for weeks.

Mom miraculously healed when we landed in Minneapolis and never needed a wheelchair again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self# mental health# midlife# women# narcissism

Comments / 0

Published by

Curious soul with a passion for learning most things. HSP, life coach, animal lover. Healing by helping others, sharing my stories and laughing a lot!

Asheville, NC
263 followers

More from Kelley A Murphy

The High Madness of Mom

The time she got a royal diagnosis. Mom was hysterical, all hitching gasps of breath and wailing sighs. Sobbing, she shoved her hands in front of my face. My eyes slid from her flawless manicure to several small sores on the back of her right hand. They looked like over-scratched flea bites. Barely noticeable to anyone by her.

Read full story

Non-Habits of Highly Sensitive People

What is a “highly sensitive person” or “HSP”?. We all have different personalities and traits, and for some people, their sensitivity sets them apart. In short, HSPs are individuals who process information and experience emotions more intensely than others on a neurological level. Depending on the situation, this can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, HSPs often have rich inner lives and strong intuition; on the other hand, they can be more easily overwhelmed by noise, strong scents, or violent images.

Read full story

Attachment and Relationship Patterns

There it was again, that desperate, panic-laced need to make things right, fix the relationship, get back in her good graces, and make sure she still loves me. All at once, I am fifteen again. Begging my mother to forgive me for whatever “selfish” act I committed against her. There it was again. Her devastating and maddening response. Silence.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Smoke, Shock and Silence

I spent the summer of 2000 interning for a legal, environmental non-profit in Washington, DC. I fell in love with the hustle and bustle of Dupont Circle, the energy of the crowds, and the easy, open way people made friends while waiting to cross the street.

Read full story

I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It

I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It. How my inner child thinks it’s 1985. Christmas was huge in my family. My parents didn’t believe in God, consumerism was their religion, and they were devout.

Read full story

The Last Unicorn as a Metaphor for Menopause

The Last Unicorn as a metaphor for Menopause. The Last Unicorn is one of my favorite movies of all time. I experienced this animated “kids film” shortly after its theater release in 1982.

Read full story

Ties That Bind

How I Stay Strong When the Ties That Bind Begin to Strangle. Sometimes, they come undone. In late November 2021, I was settling into my new apartment when I got a notification.

Read full story

From Drinks to Despair

How I navigate the new happy hour with my mother. I fondly remember the days of drinks with colleagues after work. Griping about our days, laughing at each other’s stories, times of connection and bonding.

Read full story

NeverEnding Stories of Midlife

How I chose to become an Empress-Warrior and found my midlife luck dragon. I am a lover of magical stories. Not faux Disney magic, but the kind of magic that comes at a price. As a child, my favorite movie was The Last Unicorn, a dark, hauntingly beautiful tale of loss and regret.

Read full story

Mom Overdosed on Hospice Meds

When your narcissistic mother overdoses on her hospice meds. I received a text from my sister last night. Mom’s in the hospital from a drug overdose. I spent the next two hours believing I had killed my mother.

Read full story
26 comments

Still Haven't Spoken to Mom

Frustration, family messages, and thwarted communication. My mother has been in a nursing home for five days. Despite many daily attempts, I have not spoken to her since she landed in the facility.

Read full story
17 comments
Asheville, NC

The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive Daughter

I will not return my mother’s voicemails just because she is dying. Highly Sensitive PeopleImage by Stefan Keller from Pixabay. When I learned my mother was on hospice, I made the rash decision to connect. This is a learned response that I am usually able to manage, but her impending death threw my pre-frontal cortex offline.

Read full story

"You're Too Sensitive"

How we are taught to hide our light. Growing up, my parents and my mother’s brother co-owned a cabin in northwestern Wisconsin. We spent most of the summer on the lake, swimming, boating, and fishing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy