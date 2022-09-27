From Drinks to Despair

How I navigate the new happy hour with my mother.

Photo by sueroconyuk236429 for Vecteezy

I fondly remember the days of drinks with colleagues after work. Griping about our days, laughing at each other’s stories, times of connection and bonding.

Happy hour looks a lot different these days.

My mother calls me every day between 1–2 pm. Or 4–5 pm.

She begins to panic if she cannot get a hold of me immediately.

She calls every five to ten minutes without pause or fail. This goes on for no less than four straight hours, up to six if she stays up late.

She has repeated this behavior every day for the past two weeks.

It may seem like the answer is to just call her, but I assure you, it is not that simple.

I am averaging 4–7 outgoing calls each day to my mother. I cannot get her to pick up the phone, and most of the time, it goes straight to voicemail.

Her texts are bizarre and disjointed. Her voicemail messages can be up to three minutes of silence.

It is deeply disturbing, and I become overwhelmed if I focus on it for too long. I think about what she must be thinking.

My heart hurt for how lonely she must feel with no real support from her three adult children (her exact words).

It’s a constant balancing act between my compassion for a dying woman and the need to maintain boundaries.

Even though I know better, I tend to allow these calls to dampen my night. It’s beyond frustrating. I’m too amped up on irritation and guilt by bedtime to sleep.

My head aches, my appetite dwindles, and I struggle to relax. I cannot be fully present with my partner and animal companions.

It sucks.

My sister has decided she is also thirsty.

My sister’s attempts to contact me frequently coincide with her personal happy hour.

This can be fun, and I often enjoy her first three hours of inebriation. We have had many pleasant conversations since she moved out of state.

However, she sinks into despair about four hours after her first drink. The maudlin mood hits sooner if it’s whiskey.

She starts saying things intended to hurt me. She knows just the right key for so many locks. It’s effective 99% of the time.

Her most recent communication to me was:

“Seriously, Kel, you’re never there for me when I really need you.”

BAM. Unexpected, excruciating.

Shame washes over me, and I am breathless.

My skin sizzles, and my face is burning. I’m caught in a somatic trauma response. My body is in another time and space, though the vibrations are the same.

Because I’m very familiar with being gaslit. My mother has been doing it to me all my life.

My cells remember, alerting me to the pattern and helping me disentangle from the story of the past.

After regulating my nervous system with some deep breaths and walking, my thinking clears.

My sister has not answered the phone when I’ve called for most of the last thirty years of our lives. I have called crying, ecstatic, destroyed, and curious. She has never made it a priority to call me back.

She knows it hurts me that I consistently put more effort into our relationship. She also knows that I have made her well-being my business and priority for the past three years.

That’s why projecting it back at me like that works. It strikes at my core values and makes me feel damaged and wrong. Twisted, isn’t it?

Energy doesn’t lie, and I am learning to listen closely. I’m not calling either of them back tonight.

Baby steps.