NeverEnding Stories of Midlife

Kelley A Murphy

Every Real Story is a NeverEnding Story

How I chose to become an Empress-Warrior and found my midlife luck dragon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD3sQ_0iC44I9F00
Photo by Looper

I am a lover of magical stories. Not faux Disney magic, but the kind of magic that comes at a price. As a child, my favorite movie was The Last Unicorn, a dark, hauntingly beautiful tale of loss and regret.

“I Can Feel This Body Dying All Around Me”
The Last Unicorn as a metaphor for Menopause.medium.com

So it’s not surprising that the 1984 children’s flick The NeverEnding Story played on repeat growing up.

For those who missed it, the film centers around a young boy and a magical book. The boy finds himself pulled into the story, and things get real.

Midlife for me is much like a second adolescence. My emotions are a herd of cats. Tsunamis of nostalgia hit me often. Yet, while there is much longing and sadness, within those feelings lies new meaning.

I am drawn to the passions of my youth in an attempt to understand my journey. And I’ve learned something very cool.

As a 47-year-old woman, I have a superpower. It’s called experience.

As a child of the ’80s, the television was my babysitter and often my teacher. Looking back at the messaging that helped shape who I am today is fascinating. What I find more often than not are metaphors that directly relate to my transition into this second act.

“Is it very painful?” Atreyu asked. “No,” said the second bark troll, the one with the hole in his chest. “You don’t feel a thing. There’s just something missing. And once it gets hold of you, something more is missing every day. Soon there won’t be anything left of us.”

This interchange from the movie iced my blood as a kid, but I had no idea why. Now, I get it with the hindsight life experience has given me.

In our society, aging is synonymous with withering away, diminishing, fading, and eventually disappearing, especially for women. We lose our sex appeal, memories, and, sometimes, our minds.

You’ll notice sex appeal was first on that list. That is a direct result of my conditioning to prioritize the male gaze over everything else. I know this programming, but it is deeply embedded in my neural pathways, which is endlessly frustrating.

Only the right name gives beings and things their reality. A wrong name makes everything unreal. That’s what lies do.

We’ve been lied to about getting older. Women are told we are invisible after a certain age. I say BS.

The rhetoric of the pitiful middle age woman is a tool the patriarchy uses to keep us in check. A woman comfortable in her skin with no need for approval from men significantly threatens the status quo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czKC4_0iC44I9F00
Photo by Warner Bros Studios

For most of my life, I’ve been the little boy in the story, the reader of heroes, not the hero herself. But things are changing.

“Nothing is lost. . .Everything is transformed.”

I love this quote from the film. It resonates with me now in my quest for wholeness. Reflecting on the girl I was has helped me get to know the woman I am and want to be.

In the movie, the dichotomous characters of the Childlike Empress and the hero Atreyu work together to save the world from the apocalyptic force of “the nothing.” The Empress is naive and vulnerable. But on the other hand, the hero Atreyu is strong, fearless, and skilled.

The beloved Luck Dragon Falkor assists Atreyu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WROw_0iC44I9F00
Photo by Warner Bros Studios

In my mid-forties, this magical creature represents opportunity. My life experience has given me a wider lens. I see possibility everywhere. Much more than I thought I’d find at this age.

Experience is my Luck Dragon. It allows me to write my own story.

I’ve decided to combine the childlike wonder of my youth with the resilience and grit of experience to create something new.

I am now an Empress Warrior.

What and who are you becoming?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self# mental health# narcissism# dying parents# midlife

Comments / 0

Published by

Curious soul with a passion for learning most things. HSP, life coach, animal lover. Healing by helping others, sharing my stories and laughing a lot!

Asheville, NC
263 followers

More from Kelley A Murphy

The High Madness of Mom

The time she got a royal diagnosis. Mom was hysterical, all hitching gasps of breath and wailing sighs. Sobbing, she shoved her hands in front of my face. My eyes slid from her flawless manicure to several small sores on the back of her right hand. They looked like over-scratched flea bites. Barely noticeable to anyone by her.

Read full story

Non-Habits of Highly Sensitive People

What is a “highly sensitive person” or “HSP”?. We all have different personalities and traits, and for some people, their sensitivity sets them apart. In short, HSPs are individuals who process information and experience emotions more intensely than others on a neurological level. Depending on the situation, this can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, HSPs often have rich inner lives and strong intuition; on the other hand, they can be more easily overwhelmed by noise, strong scents, or violent images.

Read full story

Attachment and Relationship Patterns

There it was again, that desperate, panic-laced need to make things right, fix the relationship, get back in her good graces, and make sure she still loves me. All at once, I am fifteen again. Begging my mother to forgive me for whatever “selfish” act I committed against her. There it was again. Her devastating and maddening response. Silence.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Smoke, Shock and Silence

I spent the summer of 2000 interning for a legal, environmental non-profit in Washington, DC. I fell in love with the hustle and bustle of Dupont Circle, the energy of the crowds, and the easy, open way people made friends while waiting to cross the street.

Read full story

I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It

I Want the Guess Sweatshirt With the Puppy Dogs on It. How my inner child thinks it’s 1985. Christmas was huge in my family. My parents didn’t believe in God, consumerism was their religion, and they were devout.

Read full story

The Last Unicorn as a Metaphor for Menopause

The Last Unicorn as a metaphor for Menopause. The Last Unicorn is one of my favorite movies of all time. I experienced this animated “kids film” shortly after its theater release in 1982.

Read full story

Ties That Bind

How I Stay Strong When the Ties That Bind Begin to Strangle. Sometimes, they come undone. In late November 2021, I was settling into my new apartment when I got a notification.

Read full story

Wheelchairs and Weed

Dragging Mom through the sands of our last Mexican vacation. My maternal grandfather did Doctors Without Borders, and Mom traveled the world with her six siblings at eight years old.

Read full story

From Drinks to Despair

How I navigate the new happy hour with my mother. I fondly remember the days of drinks with colleagues after work. Griping about our days, laughing at each other’s stories, times of connection and bonding.

Read full story

Mom Overdosed on Hospice Meds

When your narcissistic mother overdoses on her hospice meds. I received a text from my sister last night. Mom’s in the hospital from a drug overdose. I spent the next two hours believing I had killed my mother.

Read full story
26 comments

Still Haven't Spoken to Mom

Frustration, family messages, and thwarted communication. My mother has been in a nursing home for five days. Despite many daily attempts, I have not spoken to her since she landed in the facility.

Read full story
17 comments
Asheville, NC

The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive Daughter

I will not return my mother’s voicemails just because she is dying. Highly Sensitive PeopleImage by Stefan Keller from Pixabay. When I learned my mother was on hospice, I made the rash decision to connect. This is a learned response that I am usually able to manage, but her impending death threw my pre-frontal cortex offline.

Read full story

"You're Too Sensitive"

How we are taught to hide our light. Growing up, my parents and my mother’s brother co-owned a cabin in northwestern Wisconsin. We spent most of the summer on the lake, swimming, boating, and fishing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy