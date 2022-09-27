NeverEnding Stories of Midlife

Every Real Story is a NeverEnding Story

How I chose to become an Empress-Warrior and found my midlife luck dragon

I am a lover of magical stories. Not faux Disney magic, but the kind of magic that comes at a price. As a child, my favorite movie was The Last Unicorn, a dark, hauntingly beautiful tale of loss and regret.

“I Can Feel This Body Dying All Around Me”

So it’s not surprising that the 1984 children’s flick The NeverEnding Story played on repeat growing up.

For those who missed it, the film centers around a young boy and a magical book. The boy finds himself pulled into the story, and things get real.

Midlife for me is much like a second adolescence. My emotions are a herd of cats. Tsunamis of nostalgia hit me often. Yet, while there is much longing and sadness, within those feelings lies new meaning.

I am drawn to the passions of my youth in an attempt to understand my journey. And I’ve learned something very cool.

As a 47-year-old woman, I have a superpower. It’s called experience.

As a child of the ’80s, the television was my babysitter and often my teacher. Looking back at the messaging that helped shape who I am today is fascinating. What I find more often than not are metaphors that directly relate to my transition into this second act.

“Is it very painful?” Atreyu asked. “No,” said the second bark troll, the one with the hole in his chest. “You don’t feel a thing. There’s just something missing. And once it gets hold of you, something more is missing every day. Soon there won’t be anything left of us.”

This interchange from the movie iced my blood as a kid, but I had no idea why. Now, I get it with the hindsight life experience has given me.

In our society, aging is synonymous with withering away, diminishing, fading, and eventually disappearing, especially for women. We lose our sex appeal, memories, and, sometimes, our minds.

You’ll notice sex appeal was first on that list. That is a direct result of my conditioning to prioritize the male gaze over everything else. I know this programming, but it is deeply embedded in my neural pathways, which is endlessly frustrating.

Only the right name gives beings and things their reality. A wrong name makes everything unreal. That’s what lies do.

We’ve been lied to about getting older. Women are told we are invisible after a certain age. I say BS.

The rhetoric of the pitiful middle age woman is a tool the patriarchy uses to keep us in check. A woman comfortable in her skin with no need for approval from men significantly threatens the status quo.

For most of my life, I’ve been the little boy in the story, the reader of heroes, not the hero herself. But things are changing.

“Nothing is lost. . .Everything is transformed.”

I love this quote from the film. It resonates with me now in my quest for wholeness. Reflecting on the girl I was has helped me get to know the woman I am and want to be.

In the movie, the dichotomous characters of the Childlike Empress and the hero Atreyu work together to save the world from the apocalyptic force of “the nothing.” The Empress is naive and vulnerable. But on the other hand, the hero Atreyu is strong, fearless, and skilled.

The beloved Luck Dragon Falkor assists Atreyu.

In my mid-forties, this magical creature represents opportunity. My life experience has given me a wider lens. I see possibility everywhere. Much more than I thought I’d find at this age.

Experience is my Luck Dragon. It allows me to write my own story.

I’ve decided to combine the childlike wonder of my youth with the resilience and grit of experience to create something new.

I am now an Empress Warrior.

What and who are you becoming?