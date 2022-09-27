Mom Overdosed on Hospice Meds

When your narcissistic mother overdoses on her hospice meds.

Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash

I received a text from my sister last night.

Mom’s in the hospital from a drug overdose.

I spent the next two hours believing I had killed my mother.

Readers following my story (thank you!) may recall my chat with my mother two days ago.

I foolishly attempted to “get real” with her and explore her feelings about dying. Instead, she became hysterical and angry, and I regressed into the dynamics of my adolescence.

She was sobbing when we ended the call. How could I not think her despair and overdose were connected?

When I finally heard back from my sister, things cleared up a bit.

One of the perks of hospice is the drugs. Mom can get painkillers, and morphine is also part of the plan.

My mother called her hospice workers repeatedly, stating she needed her Ativan prescription. Meanwhile, she had a family doctor fill a separate prescription. Doctor shopping is commonplace for my mother.

The hospice nurses were concerned and stopped by the house for a wellness check.

They found Mom with three spent morphine syringes and an empty bottle of Ativan. She had taken over 90 pills since August 1st. God knows how many painkillers to boot.

Somehow, she was still conscious. They took her to the hospital and conducted thorough interviews with my brother and sister regarding her care.

I do not know how she is doing or the next steps. I fear I will be roped into this mess once my aunt is “dealt with.” There’s talk of a come-to Jesus family meeting looming.

Accountability, Schmacountability

My mother’s sister, a practicing Registered Nurse for over twenty years, is my mother’s health care power of attorney. She was in charge of overseeing and securing these narcotics.

My aunt failed to inform anyone of Mom’s history of addiction and repeated drug abuse treatment. The hospice nurses were shocked to learn she was an addict. The police told my sister my aunt “would be dealt with.”

I was furious and determined to hold my aunt accountable. See our text exchange below.

Photo by Author

There aren’t even words for this. But, out of all the events of the day, the response from my aunt was the most disturbing.

Fifty First Dates

I have selective amnesia about my mother’s personality disorder. Whether it’s a survival strategy or a sign of old age, I tend to forget what she is all about.

Herself.

The pieces fell into place. My mother was the Director of Nursing for a long-term care facility and is intimately familiar with hospice protocol.

Mom requested hospice care because she knew she’d have access to drugs. Duh. How did I not see this before?

Furthermore, she overdosed intentionally to get attention.

My mother was not getting what she wanted from her kids (pity, sympathy, etc.), so she upped the ante. So now she’s extra dying.

Of course, she is. She’s mom.