Still Haven't Spoken to Mom

Kelley A Murphy

Frustration, family messages, and thwarted communication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1KJA_0iC3XIZu00
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

My mother has been in a nursing home for five days. Despite many daily attempts, I have not spoken to her since she landed in the facility.

I started calling her every morning around 7 am CMT. First, I call her cell phone, which goes straight to voicemail, then her direct room line, which rings and rings.

I find this insane and infuriating. It’s been five days. However, this dynamic is familiar and almost comfortable.

I’ve always felt invisible to my mother.

When I was six, my parents hosted an extravagant birthday party for my maternal grandfather, affectionately known as “Grampa B.”

There were hostesses in party hats and fishnet stockings, catered hors d’oeuvres, champagne poised in ice buckets around the house and lawn, streamers and balloons tied on railings, and noise makers piled on any available surface.

It was a fete. And I missed it.

Earlier that day, my mother and I had disagreed about something. I can’t recall what, but it left me feeling ignored and alone.

I ran off to the field behind our house. As a child, the grassy hills seemed endless and full of secrets—a perfect place to cry, think, and dream. I spent many days in that long grass.

I spent long afternoons propped against a tree in the long grass. Reading was my out. Books and their stories took me elsewhere.

A place where I could feel and speak of any emotions without fear of retribution. A place where energy and imagination were revered and not ridiculed.

At some point, I fell asleep, and when I woke up and returned to the house, the party was over.

No one had noticed I was not there.

We never spoke of the incident. To this day, I am not sure my parents even knew I was gone.

Good Neighbors and Family Festivities

Our neighbors growing up were the Thompsons. Their youngest daughter, Amy, was my age and my very first friend.

The Thompsons were family to me. Amy and I spent more nights at each other’s homes than our own. She came to our cabin, and we knew each other’s relatives.

In our family albums, we have pictures memorializing that grand party. But unfortunately, over the years, one photo became infamous.

The revered photo shows Amy and her parents in the distance. She is leaning over the railing of their top deck, trying to get a better look at the festivities.

I love that picture.

It captures my secret absence and the irony of our neighbors’ presence. But it also reflects embedded and dysfunctional family messages.

My parents were oddly protective of all family events. We rarely had visitors that weren’t relatives, and inviting romantic partners and friends to events was taboo.

I remember envying the openness and freedom of some families I knew. They would have big neighborhood parties, and it seemed their doors were always open where ours were closed.

I shared this story with my partner and lamented not having that picture for the article.

His first response was, “They weren’t invited?!”

I’ve looked at the photo hundreds of times over the past forty-one years. Yet, not once did I think about how strange it was that my parents did not invite these neighbors, my second family, to this event.

That’s how deep our programming can go.

We are frogs slowly boiling to death in the molds our caregivers created. Oblivious to our subconscious motivations that drive most of our behavior.

It’s time to call my mom again.

I can feel the heat. Can you?

