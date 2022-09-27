The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive Daughter

I will not return my mother’s voicemails just because she is dying.

When I learned my mother was on hospice, I made the rash decision to connect. This is a learned response that I am usually able to manage, but her impending death threw my pre-frontal cortex offline.

We had a good talk, so good I leaned further from reason and agreed to call her for daily check-ins.

The next day, I called her several times, and it went straight to voicemail. I left messages.

I texted her intermittently, hoping that might suffice. It did not.

At some point, she decided to respond, and that’s when the flying monkeys descended.

My mother’s sister Amy called me and left a voicemail. Not able to get a hold of my mother, I foolishly returned my aunt’s call. She updated me on my mother’s health and told me mom rarely listens to her voicemails. She told me to keep trying, so I did.

I forgot that my aunt is a raging alcoholic.

As the day turned to night, mom and I still had not connected. Then, around 8 pm, things got weird.

I’m guessing my aunt ramped up her wine intake at that point. After that, she left seventeen voicemail messages, each more frantic and guilt-inducing than the last.

Your mother is dying, don’t you understand? She’s dying. You have to call her back now.

I was overwhelmed and triggered, so I took a warm bath and focused on being.

I drifted off at some point and awoke to my dogs barking and someone pounding on the front door. It was past ten, and I figured they would go away eventually. They continued to knock.

The pounding intensified, so I put on some clothes and answered the door. On the other side were two of Asheville Police Department’s finest, guns and all.

I haven’t had much personal “trouble with the law,” but cops make me nervous. I have an automatic trauma response to their presence, and finding them at my door was upsetting.

Add to that the fact that I hate guns. I always have, and my father’s gunshot to the head suicide turned that hate into trauma triggers.

We received a concerned party call and are here to do a wellness check.

I would have burst out laughing had my nervous system not been so activated. Are you friggin’ kidding me??

I explained the situation, and they asked the requisite questions and left.

The wash, rinse and repeat of setting boundaries.

Apparently, despite not speaking to her for the past 20 years, my aunt was worried about me. Because my mother couldn’t get a hold of me.

Adrenaline and cortisol raced through my veins. I felt violated and furious.

I am a highly sensitive person engaged in shadow work and healing attachment wounds. Energetic overwhelm happens.

After my nervous system gets highly activated, it likes to stay that way. It takes me a period of intentional somatic reset to calm my nervous system.

There was no way I was going to bed anytime soon.

The following day I felt frazzled and raw. I didn’t get enough sleep; my rest was peppered with nightmares.

My mother, her sisters, and I engaged in this dance for an additional twenty-four hours. It wreaked havoc on every part of my life until I finally came to my senses.

Stop the madness.

I have decided not to allow my mom and her insane family to harass me like this. The hounding and urgency create a hostile environment for my soul, and I will not participate.

I will uphold my commitment to call my mother daily within reason. During this challenging time, I will prioritize self-care. I will not put my life on hold waiting for her to die.

I love you, mom, but I love me more.