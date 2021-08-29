Motlow announced Tennessee Promise deadlines

NASHVILLE, TN - Motlow State Community College announced upcoming deadlines for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

Here are some important dates for students graduating in the class of 2022 to ensure their TN Promise scholarship eligibility:

Nov. 1, 2021: Deadline for submitting the TN Promise application – The application for the class of 2022 is now accessible on the TSAC Student Portal.

Feb. 1, 2022: FAFSA application deadline – Fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the academic year 2022-23. The FAFSA application for 2022-2023 will be available on Oct. 1, 2021.

Fall 2021/Spring 2022: Applicants must attend a meeting organized by TN Achieves. Details regarding the obligatory meeting criteria will be provided to applicants after the application deadline in the fall. Applicants can also contact their guidance counselor or go to tnachieves.org for additional information about the meeting.

March 2022: Apply to Motlow State Community College.

July 1, 2022: Deadline for completing and submitting eight hours of community service. Community Service hours can be filed by visiting org. To be eligible, community service must be done on or after Nov. 2, 2021.

Tennessee Promise is a statewide program that provides graduating high school students in Tennessee with the option to obtain a degree or certificate from a Tennessee college. Tennessee Promise is a scholarship program as well as a mentorship program. Its goal is to increase the number of students attending college in the state. It offers pupils a last-dollar scholarship, which means it will pay tuition and expenses that are not covered by the Pell grant, the HOPE scholarship, or state student assistance funds.

Visit www.mscc.edu/students/promise for more information about Tennessee Promise at Motlow.

