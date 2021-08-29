Black-owned business in Nashville: Hair and beauty

NASHVILLE, TN – Maintaining good hair and skin is a difficult task. Insecurity often creeps in and convinces you that you are not good enough. If you visit these places, you will leave with nothing but confidence!

Natural Awakenings (120 Donelson Pike Ste 201 Nashville)

Natural Awakenings is a small hair care salon that specializes in natural hair care. Danielle, the owner of Natural Awakenings, has a cosmetology license as a Natural Hair Stylist. She understands that people have been striving to overcome damaged hair by starting on natural hair adventures. Alopecia, chemical relaxers, and other stresses have left clients yearning for the freedom of healthy, natural hair.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sat: 6:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Kiia Bath & Body (Online)

Owner of Kiia Bath & Body, Nashonta McDowell used to work in the corporate sector but she always wanted to have her own business, which is why she created Kiia Bath & Body. As it turned out, her passion for skincare drove her to the career she had dreamed of. All Kiia Bath & Body products are created from natural components, it can help relieve dry, chapped, or other skin issues. Some of the products are body butter, whipped body creams, soy candles, bath and body oil, and soap. The products are made in small batches to maintain their freshness.

Esthetics by P. Brown (2740 Old Elm Hill Pike Ste 103 Nashville)

Porsche Brown, the founder of Esthetics, began with the intention of assisting women and men in overcoming skin problems and anxieties. She believed that through Esthetics, she would be able to dismantle and destroy the things that lead people to feel insecure. Porsche has 10 years of experience as a Master Esthetician specialized in Ethnic Skincare. She has a global practice and serves clients in five countries and 49 states. Esthetics specializes in facials, massages, nails, hair, waxing, and lash treatments. To support the people and her community, Porsche created Esthetic by P. Brown University with a mission to equip and empower future estheticians to finish school, work in a field where their passion lies, and become immediately employable whether they own their own business or work for another business.

Opening hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wed - Sat: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.