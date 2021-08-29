Where to enjoy a cup of coffee in Cumberland County – part 2

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN – Tired of the big coffee shop chain? Try these local coffee places in Cumberland County!

Cup Runneth Over Coffeehouse (111 N Main St Ste A Sweetwater, TN)

Cup Runneth Over Coffeehouse first opened its door in 2017. Faith and kindness are the pillars that hold place altogether. Kendra Moreau, the owner, used to work in a hospital, but owning a coffee shop is something she had always dreamed of. Kendra wants everyone who comes to the coffeehouse to feel welcomed. She would love to greet anyone with a smile and have conversations with them because she believes she is not just doing work, but also fulfilling God’s plan. The coffeehouse offers a wide variety of coffee, from hot, iced, to frozen blended.IT also provides substitute milk and powders with plant-based milk and keto protein.

Opening hours:

Mon - Fri: 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Red Oak Roasters (646 Rickman Monterey Hwy Rickman, TN)

Red Oak's coffee is hand-picked, imported, roasted, and bagged in-house. Each year, the Red Oak team travels to Matagalpa, Nicaragua, to choose only premium beans evaluated for their excellent quality and import them to the roasting facility. Red Oak offers a full range of roasts to choose from which you can also buy whole beans to take home. The place is quite small but you are guaranteed to get more than just a cup of coffee, you will learn more about the process, the history, and the culture. The place also offers muffins and scones, as well as some sandwich options.

Opening hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue - Sat: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Soul Craft Coffee

Soul Craft is located on a strip in Cookeville's "downtown" district. They provide a variety of coffee selections as well as freshly baked pastries. The menu board offers numerous local favorites, all of which are created with fresh ingredients. Soul Craft is well decorated with a soft rustic flair, and the tables are well-spaced. Because the atmosphere is peaceful and soothing, you may notice numerous tables with people working on laptops. Must-try drinks are the Whiskey Caramel Latte, Bourbon Barrel Mocha, and Chai Lemonade Soda.

Opening hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue - Fri: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sun: Closed

