Project Access empowers marginalized community through education

NASHVILLE, TN – Project Access is a nonprofit organization that provides vital health, education, and employment services to individuals living in affordable housing communities. In 2020, Project Access served more than 22,500 children, families, and seniors.

Project Access developed programs to improve academic achievement, financial stability, and access to health services. This organization employs an onsite Resident Service Coordinator at each unique family and senior resource center to implement programs and services to meet individual and community needs.

The available services aim to support the four key initiatives: health & wellness, economic stability, education for youth, and community building.

The organization accommodates Health and Nutrition Education, Supplemental Food Programs, Health Fairs, Preventive Services, and Health Insurance Assistance to actualize health and wellness initiatives. The goal is to share awareness of proper nutrition, preventative services, and access to health resources to improve residents’ health.

Meanwhile, Project Access initiates various programs to realize economic stability through Financial Literacy and Education, Employment Assistance, Computer Lab Access and Technology Training, Second Language Acquisition, GED, and Vocational Training Preparation. Those programs will assist residents to employment, improve their knowledge on saving money, and address the digital divide by increasing access to technology.

Since low-income youth are five times more likely to drop out of school, the organization offers education for youth initiatives which consist of School Readiness for three- to five-year-olds, After-School Programs, Teen Leadership Programs, and College and Career Preparation. The purpose of these programs is to prepare children for kindergarten and increase academic achievement.

Lastly, the community building initiative aims to provide opportunities for residents to strengthen family and community development. The available programs include Family Engagement, Community Building Events, Community Safety and Awareness, Social and Recreational Activities for Seniors.

