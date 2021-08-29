Youth Encouragement Services launches MENTOR NET to maximize the potential of Nashville's youth

NASHVILLE, TN – Youth Encouragement Services or YES launches the Mentor Network of Engagement for Tomorrow or MENTOR NET to provide additional support for the kids.

The goal of MENTOR NET is to provide a comprehensive mentoring process to every child that will create confidence, link positive role models, and enhance educational and personal development. YES aims to extend the social support system of youth through consistent, positive connections to trusted adults.

YES is an organization that aims to nurture and support Nashville’s youth by providing programs that will lead them to the valuable spiritual, academic, social, and physical potential within a Christ-centered community.

Participants will experience the guidance through self-discovery and career exploration and develop a professional network to successfully transitioned to adulthood. In addition, the organization drives the whole YES community to invest in youth through ongoing engagement at different levels.

Mentors will serve as advisers and cheerleaders for participants, assisting them to be the best version of themselves to improve academic and personal growth.

Participants will gain access to a wide range of activities like homework help, sharing hobbies or interests, teaching life and study skills, career exploration, listening and giving advice, playing sports or games, arts, crafts, and more.

YES operates two youth centers that offer educational and recreational programs as alternatives for kids ages six to 18 during after-school hours and summer break. Programs effectively provide inner-city youth a safe place to engage in social, educational, recreational, and cultural development.

Daily, approximately 150 youth, grades K-12, participate at a YES Center. YES maximizes the out-of-school learning essential to bridge the learning gap between underprivileged families and high-earning communities.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.