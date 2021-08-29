Burger joints that can be found around Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY — Craving for some burgers in Humphreys County? These lists will inform you on where to get a burger when you are in Humphreys County.

The Log Cabin

The Log Cabin Restaurant has been serving Interstate 40 and the Hurricane Mills for more than 50 years. The restaurant is known for its authentic country-style menus in the USA. The business goal is to provide guests with a warm atmosphere, great service, and a meal that will remind them of home. The Log Cabin offers its guests breakfast menus such as breakfast skillet and strawberry and whipped cream pancakes to lunch and dinner menu including a catfish platter, classic country dinner plates, and burgers and sandwiches. You can find the bacon Swiss cheeseburger, patty melt, and others.

SaM’s Diner

SaM’s Diner, located in Waverly, is serving its customers all the classic diners' food from breakfast, biscuit, sandwiches to the classic dinners menu. The restaurant also has burgers menu including cheeseburger, Bryon Burger, Trash Burger, Mushroom Swiss, and others.

J’s Pizza Bbq & Subs

J’s Pizza Bbq & Subs offers customers all kinds of food imaginable, from the classic chicken wings and nachos deluxe to various pizza and hot and cold subs menu. You can also buy its pasta or gyros and Korean entrees like bulgogi or chicken and salmon teriyaki. The restaurant provides its guests with a house burger menu that includes a flame-grilled 1/2 lb. prime beef burger on Kaiser Bun, with various vegetables of shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, red onion, and mayo. Guests can also add their toppings at an additional price.

