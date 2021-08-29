Wine tasting and live music in these Maury County's wineries

MAURY COUNTY, TN - Visiting the crowded place is a little bit risky due to the pandemic. You can opt for something more private but still entertaining. Wine tasting is one of the options you can choose to spend time and relax with your loved ones. The wine and the scenic view of the vineyard will make you feel like the main characters of romantic movies. Here are the wineries you can visit in Maury County:

1. Amber Falls Winery & Cellars - 794 Ridgetop Road, Hampshire, TN

You can visit the tasting room in the underground cellar and have a sip. In case you are too busy to book a reservation, the winery accepts walk-ins. You can also enjoy the live music from various musicians during the weekend, ranging from classic rock, jazz, blues, and country music.

Open hours:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.







2. Pickers Creek Winery - 1986 New Columbia Hwy Lewisburg, TN

The winery combines music, art, and wines into a delightful experience of wine tasting. You can sip your favorite wine while enjoying mosaics and paintings from local artists featured in the venue. The winery also hosts live music every Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Open hours:

Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.





3. Keg Springs Winery - 361 Keg Springs Rd Hampshire, TN

The winery offers live music and cold wine slushies to accompany your Saturday noon, especially in Summer. You can also visit the tasting room for free every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The winery also offers a wine club to those who are interested in quarterly shipments.

