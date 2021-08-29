Learn history in these three landmarks near Granville's Wildwood Resort

GRANVILLE, TN - Visiting museums and historical landmarks is one of the activities you can enjoy with your friends and loved ones. You can bring the little ones to learn and explore the history and help them answer trivia questions. Expand your mind and visit these three landmarks that take around 30 minutes to drive from the Wildwood Resort.

1. Cordell Hull Lake Visitor Center and Dam Tour - 150 Corps Lane, Carthage, TN

You can join the Cordell Hull Lake Visitor Center and Dam Tour for free to learn about history, recreational opportunities, fish and wildlife surrounding the area, and the dam facilities. You need to register at least seven business days before the tour for security reasons. You can check more rules and tour details here.



2. Cookeville Depot Museum - 116 W Broad St, Cookeville, TN

You can learn more about railway history through the Tennessee Central Railway artifacts. The museum offers various events, including Train Tales, Depot Christmas, Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series, and Classic Cinema at the Depot. You can bring along your children or cousin to learn about engines, tracks, conductors, and other train-related stuff. The museum also has five pieces of rolling stock. You can get on to the rolling stock on most days, but the rolling stock may close during inclement weather.

3. Cookeville History Museum - 40 E Broad St, Cookeville, TN

Cookeville History Museum houses exhibits and collection displays of Cookeville and Putnam County. The museum also hosts History Hikes, the hike from the museum to Cookeville Depot Museum while answering trivia questions regarding the history. Another good news is you can visit the museum and join the History Hike for free.

