Horse riding and more in Granville's Lake Meadow Farm

GRANVILLE, TN - Appreciate nature while horse riding at the lakeside with Lake Meadow Farm's professional guides. The scenic view of Cordell Hull Lake will accompany you throughout the trail. Lake Meadow Farm offers various horse services, including lessons, Pony Parties, horse rescue, and horse rental for filming or shooting.

Horse Riding Lessons

You can join the horse riding lessons even if you have zero experience. The farm splits the classes into beginner and intermediate lessons.

The beginner-level lessons are available every Friday through Sunday. You can choose between two trails, Lakeside Loop with 1-hour trail lessons for $50 or Lakeside Nature Trail Lesson with 1,5-2-hour trail lessons for $80. You can pay either $40 or $60 each if you join come as a group with six members maximum.

The intermediate/advance lessons are available every Friday only. The intermediate/advance lessons offer Lakeside Nature Campground for $120 or $100 each if you come as a group with six members maximum.

The farm also offers private lessons every Thursday with an hourly rate per rider; $60 for an hour, $100 for two hours, and $150 for three hours.

2. Pony Parties

Children ages three and up can start learning how to ride a horse by joining the Pony Parties. Parents can access more about the lessons here.



3. Horse Rescue

The farm also accepts the horses for the rescue, rehabilitation, and retraining programs. Guide Horse Program will train the horse so people can ride them.



4. Horse Rental

Whether it's for a movie, wedding photoshoot, or music video, the farm provides six horses for guests to rent. You can access more information about the horse rental here.



The staff is fully vaccinated to ensure everyone's safety. The farm only accepts reservations and appointments. Plan your horse riding lessons and call the farm at 931-653-4824 or text at 615-945-4825.

