Outdoor activities to try near Wildwood Resort in Granville

GRANVILLE, TN - Wildwood Resort accommodates a wide range of events, from gatherings and weekend getaways to wedding venues, and is ready to serve the guests. You can opt for outdoor activities to get closer to nature if you happen to visit the resort. Here are three outdoor activities you can try near Wildwood Resort:

Lake Meadow Farm - 948 Holleman Bend Ln, Granville, TN

Famous for horse riding, Lake Meadow Farm offers a scenic view while guests join the horse riding with a professional guide. You can capture the moments through pictures or appreciate nature with your new friend, the horse. You can join the beginner level and pay $50 for an hour ride alone or $40 each if you are in a group with six members maximum. The farm also offers lessons and private Pony Parties for children.



2. Edgar Evins State Park - 1630 Edgar Evins State Park Rd, Silver Point, TN

Edgar Evins State Park offers around seven trails, from the easy ones to the strenuous ones. The park also holds Night Hike events for those who opt to hike under the night sky. Other fun activities in the park include fishing, boating, and birding. You can have a chance to bring Rainbow, Brook, Bass, and Brown Trout home if you fish during the right season.



3. Defeated Creek Mountain Bike Trail - Marina Ln Defeated, TN

Defeated Creek Mountain Bike Trail is a perfect spot if you feel adventurous and want to bike. The trail offers a 9-mile single-track mountain that will help your body get a good workout while enjoying the scenic view. You can also help the community clear the bike trail while biking in the area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.