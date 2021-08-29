Your next Italian restaurants to visit in Crossville – part 2

CROSSVILLE, TN – If you are looking for another Italian restaurant to visit in Crossville, here are more recommendations for Italian restaurants you can visit with friends, family, or even alone to complete your culinary adventure.

Villa Pizza (126 Stonehenge Dr. Crossville)

If you are looking for a thin, crispy, fresh, and delicate pizza, this is the place for you! The pizzas at Villa Pizza are cooked properly and close to perfection. The sauce is rich but not overpowering, and it pairs well with the toppings. Villa Pizza in Fairfield Glade also offers a gluten-free crust pizza for you. If you want to enjoy your pizza at home, Villa Pizza offers a Take and Bake pizza, where you can pick up the pizza at the resto, take it home, and bake it yourself. Must try at this restaurant: Veggie Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Toasted Raviolis, Cheese Bread and Chicken Parmesan.

Opening hours:

Everyday except Wed: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wed: Closed

Stagecoach Place Cafe (4355 Hwy 127 S Crossville)

The Stagecoach Place Cafe is a small, one-of-a-kind northern Italian-style restaurant that believes the concept of producing true and historically inspired cuisine is a worthwhile pursuit in today's fast-food and processed food environment. Traditional Italian cuisine is slow food by definition. 'Homemade' is the essential element here, and it applies to nearly all of the dishes: pizza, bread, soups, desserts, entrées, and so on. When you eat at Stagecoach Place Cafe, it’ll feel as if you are having lunch or dinner in Venezia, Padova, or Verona. Must try: Schiacciata, Eggplant Tapenade, Bocconcini Di Pollo, Carioca White 16, and House Pizza.

